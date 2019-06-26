HLTH and WEGO Health Partner to Recognize Patient Leaders

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HLTH , the largest and most important conference for health innovation, announced today a new strategic partnership with WEGO Health to bring the 2019 WEGO Health Awards program to HLTH, taking place October 27-30, 2019 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

The WEGO Health Awards were created to recognize and honor those making a difference in the online health community. It provides community members the opportunity to thank and support the Patient Leaders who are working to build a more human-centered healthcare system. Award winners will be honored during a presentation and reception at HLTH, and also play an active role in contributing insights during the conference.

"We're ecstatic to announce our partnership with HLTH and bring to this year's HLTH gathering the patient advocates, influencers, and healthcare collaborators who are helping others and transforming healthcare – often without any formal recognition," said Jack Barrette, Chief Executive Officer of WEGO Health. "This is an outstanding opportunity to get patient opinion leaders in the same room with industry leaders to build the future of health."

"Since its inception in 2011, the WEGO Health Awards have proven to be one of the best ways to connect the healthcare industry with top patient influencers and we're thrilled to celebrate the patient leaders who are making a positive impact at HLTH this year," said Jonathan Weiner, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of HLTH.

The WEGO Health Awards is the only awards program that recognizes Patient Leaders across all condition areas and platforms, with over 4,000 nominations in 2018 alone.

About HLTH

HLTH is the leading event for innovation in the health industry. It's an unprecedented, large-scale forum for individuals, companies, and policymakers who are reshaping the health industry to learn, collaborate and evolve. The event is unique in bringing together all key stakeholders, ranging from established payers, providers, employers, and pharma services to disruptive startups and prolific investors, as well as representatives from government, academia, health associations and business groups, media, and industry analysts. By leading the development of a new dialogue and ecosystem, HLTH's mission is to drive substantial reductions in health costs and dramatic increases in health quality. HLTH takes place on October 27-30, 2019 at the MGM Grand's brand new conference facility.

About WEGO Health

WEGO Health combines the power of consumer insights and patient-driven content with the science of influencer-driven marketing to deliver unparalleled ROI for the world's most innovative life sciences companies. Founded in 2007, WEGO Health facilitates collaboration between healthcare companies and a network of more than 100,000 patient advocates, thought leaders and influencers across chronic, complex and rare health conditions. For more information, visit http://www.wegohealth.com.

