HLTH CODE LAUNCHES COMPLETE MEAL PLANT BASED SHAKE FOR VEGANS AND VEGETARIANS

The protein is derived from pea and rice that undergoes a proprietary mushroom fermentation process using shitake mycelial to enable 99.9% of the protein to be easily digested and absorbed, resulting in a more complete protein. This protein blend ranks as the highest PDCAAS (protein digestibility–corrected amino acid score) that any protein can achieve (1.0), indicating that it will provide 100% of all the essential amino acids required in the human diet. This fermentation process also results in improved gut health, reduced anti-nutrients (plant compounds that block the body's absorption of key nutrients), reduced bloating, and improved flavor.

"We're thrilled to introduce the most nutritionally complete plant-based meal replacement shake on the market and are proud it's also by far the best tasting," said Joel Bikman, Co-Founder of HLTH Code. "Since launching our original Complete Meal product in 2020, we've received many requests for a dairy-free version, as for some it can be hard to digest. This new product also allows us to provide the most advanced nutrition to those following a vegan or vegetarian diet."

Unlike other plant-based shakes, the proprietary fermentation method used in HLTH Code Complete Meal Plant Based makes the shake smoother, better tasting and gentler on the gut. Available in Chocolate or Vanilla, it mixes with water to create a tasty and creamy drink or can be incorporated into smoothies or other recipes. Sweetened with monk fruit and naturally sugar-free fermented sugar cane, it only contains one gram of sugar per serving and zero grams of added sugar, with only four grams of net carbs. It's gluten-free, keto-friendly and non-GMO, without any artificial ingredients, flavors or colors.

Designed to replace an entire meal once or twice per day, it's especially great for breakfast because it's formulated to complement intermittent fasting by allowing the body to effectively remain in a fasting state with low insulin levels. An easy way to meet daily nutritional goals, it also contains up to 50% of the daily recommended intake of 26 vitamins and minerals. The blend also contains apple cider vinegar, digestive enzymes, and probiotics to improve digestion, gut health, and reduce bloating.

HLTH Code Complete Meal Plant Based contains 15 meals in each bag and is available for $64.95 or via subscription for $54.95 at getHLTH.com. At $3.66 per meal shake, it's far healthier, more convenient and more affordable than virtually any other meal that could be prepared or purchased. For helpful, science-based health information, follow @getHLTH on Instagram and @getHLTH on X (formerly known as Twitter).

HLTH Code is the result of two brothers: Ben Bikman, PhD, a leading metabolic scientist, and Joel Bikman, a nutrition executive. Motivated by significant health issues with family members, they brought to life a decade-long dream to create products that are relentlessly focused on providing optimal health. The company's original Complete Meal product is the most nutritionally complete meal replacement shake on the market with a formula based on the latest research in metabolic science and nutrition. Now, with the addition of its new Plant Based version, the company can help a wider group of people feel their personal best by providing an optimal balance of macronutrients with a science-backed blend of protein, healthy fats, apple cider vinegar, probiotics, fiber, vitamins, and minerals — without added sugar, extra carbs or anything artificial.

