HLTH Partners with ATA to Highlight Telehealth Solutions and Accelerate Adoption of Virtual Care

LAS VEGAS, and ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HLTH , the largest and most important conference for health innovation, announced today a new partnership with ATA, the premier organization working to accelerate the adoption of telehealth, to showcase the innovations in virtual care that are changing the way care is delivered.

ATA is hosting a half-day Deep Dive session, Telehealth: An Rx for the Consumer Experience, showcasing the trends, opportunities, technology-based interventions, and virtual tools and programs that hospitals, healthcare providers and life sciences companies are adopting to successfully leverage Telehealth solutions. This session, taking place Sunday, October 27, will feature the most promising solutions and services that are enabling direct-to-consumer virtual care, remote monitoring and disease management practices.

Telehealth solutions include digital health, artificial intelligence (AI), virtual care, remote monitoring, and digital therapeutics (DTx), as well as 'store-and-forward' or asynchronous technologies that securely transmit data collected from wearables, sensors and other devices to help inform clinicians' decisions throughout diagnosis and treatment. DTx, in particular, applies telehealth technologies, alone or in combination with conventional drug therapies, to treat chronic conditions, change behaviors and reduce health care costs.

ATA is convening a faculty of thought leaders, technology innovators and front-line clinicians at HLTH to discuss the trends, opportunities, technology-based interventions, and virtual tools and programs that hospitals, healthcare providers and life sciences companies are adopting to successfully leverage Telehealth solutions.

"We are very pleased to partner with HLTH, to advance the understanding of how telehealth is transforming the way health and care are delivered, to improve access to quality care, reduce costs and create a positive consumer experience," said Ann Mond Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, ATA. "Working together, we can effectively advance industry adoption of telehealth and integrate virtual care into emerging value-based delivery models, where the consumer is central to managing their own health and wellness."

ATA's interactive pavilion on the HLTH exhibit floor will further showcase the emerging technologies and innovative companies advancing telehealth -- from the home to the exam room, doctor's office and hospital.

"It's hard to imagine the future of health without the future of telehealth," said Jonathan Weiner, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of HLTH. "Exposing ATA's vision to those at the forefront of industry disruption - the payers, providers, employers, pharma, policy-makers, investors, and startups - is a tremendous opportunity to inspire meaningful and lasting improvements in health."

About HLTH

HLTH is the leading event for innovation in the health industry. It's an unprecedented, large-scale forum for individuals, companies, and policymakers who are reshaping the health industry to learn, collaborate and evolve. The event is unique in bringing together all key stakeholders, ranging from established payers, providers, employers, and pharma services to disruptive startups and prolific investors, as well as representatives from government, academia, health associations and business groups, media, and industry analysts. By leading the development of a new dialogue and ecosystem, HLTH's mission is to drive substantial reductions in health costs and dramatic increases in health quality. HLTH takes place on October 27-30, 2019 at the MGM Grand's brand new conference facility.

About ATA

As the only organization completely focused on advancing telehealth, ATA is committed to ensuring that everyone has access to safe, affordable, and appropriate care when and where they need it, enabling the system to do more good for more people. ATA represents a broad and inclusive member network of technology solution providers and payers, as well as partner organizations and alliances, working to advance industry adoption of telehealth, promote responsible policy, advocate for government and market normalization, and provide education and resources to help integrate virtual care into emerging value-based delivery models.

