HLTH Takes A Stand With COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement For All Attendees Of HLTH 2021

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HLTH, the leading platform bringing together the health ecosystem, focused on digital health innovation and transformation, announced today that all attendees at HLTH 2021 will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter.

HLTH 2021 will take place October 17-20 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

"The science is clear: vaccination is our best hope for stopping the spread of COVID, saving lives and putting an end to the pandemic," said Jonathan Weiner, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HLTH. "We owe it not only to our attendees but to the frontline healthcare providers, essential workers and healthcare industry professionals—who have sacrificed so much—to provide the safest possible onsite experience and encourage widespread vaccination."

By reassuring attendees, sponsors and exhibitors that HLTH is doing the utmost to safeguard their health, it is the hope that masking and social distancing can become personal decisions during HLTH 2021 - including at evening networking events.

In keeping with its focus on digital health innovation, HLTH registrants will be able to use CLEAR's Health Pass, a free mobile experience on the CLEAR app, where they will be able to submit proof of vaccination, ensuring a safe and frictionless event. HLTH will release full details on how the process will work and publish a comprehensive COVID mitigation plan for its 2021 event in the coming weeks. The company is working closely with Boston and state leaders and BCEC staff, and will adjust its policies to align with national and local public health guidelines leading up to the event.

"We've come a long way in the pandemic, but let's not forget our obligation to those who do not yet have immunity," said Dr. Leana Wen, Public Health Professor at George Washington University, a speaker at HLTH 2021 and public health advisor to Americans throughout the pandemic. "Requiring vaccination is the right decision for HLTH and other large events, and will give attendees the confidence to take part, in-person, and fully engage with one another."

"By requiring vaccination of all HLTH attendees, the organizers are ensuring all of us can be assured of the safest possible environment and not have to worry about COVID," said Ezekiel J. Emanuel, M.D., Ph.D., Chair, Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy, University of Pennsylvania.

HLTH recently announced its first one hundred speakers for this year, which include leaders such as Albert Bourla, DVM, PhD, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer; Karen S. Lynch, President and CEO of CVS Health; Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna; Cheryl Pegus, MD, MPH, EVP of Health and Wellness of Walmart; Gianrico Farrugia, MD, President and CEO of Mayo Clinic and Mark Cuban, Entrepreneur of Mark Cuban Companies.

HLTH recognizes and appreciates that some members of their community have reasons for not getting vaccinated, such as health issues or religious beliefs. Its goal is to balance these decisions with the responsibility to create a protected environment and positive experience for the fully vaccinated attendees that they will welcome to HLTH 2021.

HLTH will also offer digital attendance for those unable to join safely or for reasons of convenience. This option will include comprehensive access to 4 days of programming featuring cutting edge topics and visionary speakers; all sponsor and exhibitor listings; digital connections to other attendees and participation in curated networking programs like Hosted Buyer and Funding Founders.

Unvaccinated individuals who have already registered for on-site attendance at HLTH 2021 can switch to a digital registration and will be refunded the difference, or cancel the registration without penalty. Contact [email protected] for more information.

