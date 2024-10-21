H&M Celebrates 20 Years of Iconic Guest Designer Collaborations with Limited Re-releases of Pre-Loved Pieces

This year marks the 20th anniversary of H&M's famous guest designer collaborations, an initiative that profoundly changed the landscape of modern fashion. To celebrate this special anniversary, H&M is now revisiting its most legendary and beloved collaborative collections through a special release of pre-loved items.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - H&M launched its first designer collection with Karl Lagerfeld, then creative director of Chanel, in 2004. The initiative revolutionized the fashion industry by making the work of the world's greatest designers and brands accessible, expanding the profile of some of fashion's greatest creators, and cementing the principle that great design transcends price. Each collaboration has been unique, responding to the values and principles of the guest designer.

"Our aim was to introduce the world of fashion to consumers globally, while showcasing our connection to strong, thoughtful and original design. It connects to the fundamental ethos of H&M: that quality and creativity should be available for everyone."

– Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor, H&M

Now, fashion lovers have a second chance to access iconic pieces from these era-defining collaborations/acclaimed collaborations, through H&M's pre-loved initiative. The items were sourced through partnerships with the online pre-loved marketplace Sellpy and global vintage retailers. Giving a second life to pre-loved garments is part of H&M's commitment to moving towards a circular fashion economy through innovative sustainable solutions for our customers.

"Through working with pre-loved pieces, we can bring these collections back to fashion fans giving them the chance to love these collections all over again, while introducing iconic fashion moments from H&M and the world's top design talents to a new generation." - Jörgen Andersson, Creative Director, H&M.

The exclusive selection contains pieces from across the spectrum of H&M guest designers, from Viktor & Rolf to Versace, Marni to Moschino, Stella McCartney to Sonia Rykiel. The pre-loved pieces will launch through a series of drops in seven global stores, and online. Each store activation will be an elevated experience that brings the collections to life in a fresh way.

1st drop: France – Paris Lafayette, Thursday, October 24th

2nd drop: UK – London Regent Street, Friday,October 25th

3rd drop: Italy – Milan Duomo, Saturday, October 26th

4th drop: United States - New York Soho & Nolita, Sunday, October 27th

5th drop: Spain – Barcelona Paseo de Gracia, Monday, October 28th

6th drop: Sweden – Stockholm Götgatan and Drottninggatan, Tuesday, October 29th

7th drop: Germany – Berlin Mitte, Wednesday, October 30th

8th drop: Online (all applicable markets) – HM.com, Thursday, October 31st

The designers featured within the re-release project are Karl Lagerfeld (2004), Stella McCartney (2005), Viktor & Rolf (2006), Roberto Cavalli (2007), Comme des Garçons by Rei Kawakubo (2008), Matthew Williamson (spring 2009), Jimmy Choo (autumn 2009), Sonia Rykiel (spring 2010), Lanvin (autumn 2010), Versace (2011), Marni (spring 2012), Maison Martin Margiela, (autumn 2012) Isabel Marant (2013), Alexander Wang (2014), Balmain (2015), KENZO (2016), Erdem (2017), Moschino (2018), Giambattista Valli (2019), Simone Rocha (2021), Toga Archives (2021), Mugler (spring 2023), and Rabanne (autumn 2023). They are listed here in chronological order, from the first collaboration in 2004, through to the most recent.

To view the collection, click here

