H&M first to adopt Eastman Naia™ Renew cellulosic fiber in Conscious Exclusive collection

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global fashion retailer H&M is first to market with its new Conscious Exclusive Autumn/Winter 2020 collection made with Eastman Naia™ Renew cellulosic fiber. Naia™ Renew is a cellulosic yarn made from 60% certified wood fibers and 40% recycled waste plastics such as carpet fibers and plastic packaging.* This is the first time H&M has used Naia Renew™ in a collection. The Conscious Exclusive A/W20 will be available at hm.com on December 1.

Naia™ Renew offers clear advantages over other materials—delivering comfort, ease of care, and a luxurious feel.

"We're delighted to collaborate with H&M as we work toward building a circular fashion economy," said Ruth Farrell, global marketing director of textiles for Eastman. "Together, Naia™ and H&M are working toward a vision to make sustainable fashion accessible for all, playing active roles in conserving resources, fostering innovation and demonstrating a passion for sustainability that will help transform our industry."

Naia Renew™ is fully traceable with certified biodegradability that captures the value of hard-to-recycle materials otherwise destined for landfills. It can be produced at scale to deliver sustainability without compromise to the fashion world. Available as both a filament yarn and a staple fiber, Naia™ Renew offers clear advantages over other materials—delivering comfort, ease of care, and a luxurious feel.

For more information on Naia™ Renew, visit naia.eastman.com/renew.

*Naia™ Renew recycled content is achieved by allocation of plastics using an ISCC certified mass balance process.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2019 revenues of approximately $9.3 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit eastman.com.

About Eastman in the circular economy

In 2019, Eastman began commercial-scale chemical recycling for a broad set of waste plastics that would otherwise be landfilled, incinerated, or worse, end up in the environment. Eastman Advanced Circular Recycling technologies process waste plastics that traditional mechanical recycling methods cannot—including polyesters, polypropylene, polyethylene, and polystyrene—derived from a variety of sources, including single-use plastics, textiles, and carpet. These technologies provide a true circular solution of endless recycling for materials, allowing them to be reused repeatedly. For more information, visit eastman.eco.

