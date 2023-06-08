H&M Foundation doubles GCA grant and winners to speed up textile industry transformation

Recyclable and biodegradable polyurethane, food waste polyester, circular dyeing, natural bio-colours, ultra high-performing textiles, seaweed material, AI textile sorting, corn husk and sugarcane fabric, zero waste pattern system, textile-to-textile recycling for polyesters – these are the ten Global Change Award winners 2023, sharing a €2 million grant from the non-profit H&M Foundation.

STOCKHOLM, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Change Award is an early-stage innovation challenge seeking bright minds that can transform fashion. Every year, H&M Foundation selects and supports the five most impactful innovations with the ultimate aspiration of a planet positive fashion future. This year, H&M Foundation doubles both grant and winners to speed up the transformation.

GCA 2023 Winner Call GCA 2023 Winner Group

"We have an urgent opportunity to support innovations that could transform the entire fashion industry – that's why we're doubling the grant and the number of winners. We're giving these innovators a total of 2 million euros and access to our accelerator program – but we're also giving the industry an opportunity to connect with these brilliant innovators. I'm excited to see the impact these innovators will make on the industry." – Karl-Johan Persson, H&M Foundation board member and chairman of H&M Group.

The Global Change Award 2023 winners are:

Material

Recycling

Design

H&M Foundation launched the GCA to provide the tools, connections, and resources necessary for early-stage innovations to move from idea to scale as quickly as possible. The winners receive €200,000 each and embark on the yearlong GCA Impact Accelerator. H&M Foundation together with GCA's core partners Accenture, KTH Royal Institute of Technology and The Mills Fabrica offer tailored coaching and support to accelerate their journey from idea to scale.

"There's a wide range of solutions among this year's winners. If scaled, I believe they could have a real impact on the industry – which needs a holistic transformation if we are to reach a planet positive fashion future. We look forward to working with the winners during the accelerator and help enable their innovations to accelerate and scale." – Christiane Dolva, Strategy Lead H&M Foundation.

Neither the H&M Foundation nor the H&M Group take any shareholder equity or intellectual property rights in the innovations and the winners can collaborate with whomever they want.

More information and visuals, free to use, here: https://hmfoundation.bynder.com/web/4e77ef953cd5943d/gca-2023---press-collection/

CONTACT: Jasmina Sofić, Media Relations Responsible, +46 73 465 59 59

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2092833/HM_Foundation.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2092731/HM_Foundation.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030483/4069144/HM_Foundation_Logo.jpg

SOURCE H&M Foundation