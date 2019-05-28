HM Health LLC Announces their Colorado-Based Hemp Seed Company Partners With USDA Organic Spinach Farming Giants

BOULDER, Colo., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ColoradoCBDSeed.com, an HM Health LLC company, announced that it has partnered and signed a multi-year contract to supply high-quality organic hemp seed to AZ Hemp, whose partners include Melissa Winnaman and Alan Bornt, one of the largest USDA organic spinach and spring mix farmers in the country. Bornt and Sons 100-year-old family-run farm is helmed by commercial grower Alan Bornt, who farmed over 10,000 acres last year of certified organic farmland in Arizona and California which is farmed all year around due to the micro climate. Bornt and Sons supplies stores such as Kroger and Whole Foods with more than half of the spinach, and spring mixes sold in the United States. Together the two companies plan on cultivating over 6000 acres with three harvests a year of certified organic hemp which will total over 20,000 tons.

AZ Hemp co-founder Melissa Winnaman has over 20 years of sales experience including starting several successful lines of natural beauty products focused on natural organic ingredients. Winnaman also has a background in organic and sustainable farming practices.

Mark Brannigan and partner Natalie Mondine are the founders of HM Health LLC whose lines include (HempMy Pet), a CBD-infused pet product. Mondine has over 15 years of experience in the herbal and dietary supplement markets and one of her most recent accomplishments include obtaining one of the first USDA Organic certifications for Brannigan's previous company CBDRx. Brannigan has over 25 years of cannabis cultivation experience and his previous company CBDRx received one of the first USDA Organic certifications for hemp in 2016.

ColoradoCBDseed.com is committed to growing thoughtfully-cultivated organic hemp genetics, including feminized hemp seeds with a focus on CBD, CBG, THCV and strain specific terpene profiles. Their most recent hemp strain Abacus™ has been grown entirely in the USA. Their partnership with AZ Hemp ensures that the seed supplied for their giant-scale certified organic hemp farming operation will be optimal for the exact scale, conditions, climate, and soil being used. Brannigan added: "To have one of the first USDA Organic certifications of hemp in 2016 and now to be teamed up with one of the largest USDA Organic farmers is a dream come true as we can now bring the Quality, Quantity and Consistency of certified organic hemp to the marketplace and supply the wholesalers and consumers products they can trust."

The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional veterinarian advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your veterinarian with any questions you may have regarding the medical condition of your pet and before administering any new medicine to your pet. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with HempMy Pet™ or any of the other companies, products or people mentioned. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

SOURCE HM Health LLC

Related Links

https://www.coloradocbdseed.com

