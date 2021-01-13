HM Health Solutions Appoints Chief Operating Officer

Under the leadership of Mick Malec, President, HMHS & Enterprise Technology Officer, Highmark Health, Mr. Lucotch will be responsible for technical oversight and product delivery of the HMHS Enterprise Health Solution (EHS) Platform, a comprehensive administration platform that provides an end-to-end solution for health plans. The EHS Platform's applications and tools manage functions from sales through enrollment and billing, including claims, provider clinical management, and customer service.

"Brian's wealth of expertise in platform innovation and operational performance will be a tremendous asset to our organization. We look forward to his leadership as we continue our efforts to provide an innovative and secure technology experience that simplifies health for all," shared Mr. Malec.

Mr. Lucotch brings more than 20 years of experience to HMHS as a senior business operator, solution strategist, and digital catalyst for driving transformational growth and operational excellence. In 2019, he founded Digital Health Xcelerator, an independent consulting firm, and has served as an executive advisor and interim executive leader for several next-generation health care navigator, provider, and platform companies.

He also held numerous leadership positions with Sharecare, Inc., a leading digital health company. Most recently, Mr. Lucotch served as the Executive Vice President of Enterprise Operations where he was responsible for designing and executing new product and platform visions; enabling scalable go-to-market efforts; integrating and leading teams, products, and services of 13 acquisitions; and migrating and supporting over 50 payer, government and direct employer customers and more than 14 million eligible lives on the platform.

Mr. Lucotch holds a Bachelor of Science from Carnegie Mellon University; a Master of Science from Georgetown University; and certification in Leading Professional Service Firms from the Harvard Business School - Executive Education. He also serves as an advisory board member for numerous digital health startups.

About HM Health Solutions

HM Health Solutions (HMHS) delivers business solutions to health plan payers so they can run their organizations more efficiently in a competitive and ever-changing market. By offering leading technology and industry expertise, HMHS meets the many operational needs of health plan payers. A wholly owned subsidiary of Highmark Health, HMHS is partnered with 12 health plans serving 11 million members. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, HMHS has more than 3,000 employees. Visit www.hmhs.com for additional information.

SOURCE HM Health Solutions

Related Links

http://www.hmhs.com

