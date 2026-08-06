H&M HOME and Kelly Wearstler Reveal Full Global Collaboration, Featuring Ready-to-Wear capsule alongside interiors

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alongside the H&M HOME collection, the collaboration is further extended with an 8-piece ready-to-wear fashion capsule, bridging interiors and fashion in a cohesive, design-led vision. H&M is also unveiling the full 29-piece interior collection. Exploring design as a daily ritual and rooted in the philosophy of democratic design, the collection brings Kelly's bold aesthetic – a celebration of beauty, form and function - to a wider audience for the first time, featuring everything from modular furniture, sculptural décor + fashion.

H&M Home and Kelly Wearstler

"Kelly is a very powerful female designer. She's always had a strong design aesthetic, and she possesses a unique, bold, and confident design language — I tend to say she's not whispering. We want to showcase that aesthetic to our customers, to bring that vision to new audiences, and every design is unique to us - these pieces have not been seen before," says Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg, H&M HOME Head of Design & Creative.

"The opportunity to challenge both my own skills and those of my studio, while creating something artisanal yet accessible, was incredibly exciting. We began by questioning how objects can shape a space—creating sculptural pieces that feel expressive, tactile, and designed to endure," says Kelly Wearstler.

KELLY WEARSTLER H&M – THE READY-TO-WEAR CAPSULE COLLECTION

Eight ready-to-wear pieces round out the collection, building six silhouettes that move between relaxed and refined - unmistakably Kelly. Strong shoulders and long-line cuts play against low-slung trousers and denim pooling at the ankle — effortless yet considered. A coated cotton trench with a layered leather collar, with matching lapel detailing and collarless cropped leather jacket with zip sleeves make for decisive outerwear, while a sequin skirt and vase-printed slip dress land the collection's most glamorous note. The capsule also features a contemporary take on a white shirt - here in boxy, boyfriend design with shoulder pads. There's also a cropped white cotton t-shirt with an embroidered vase, for an everyday look. Structured yet relaxed, precise yet effortless, these garments echo the same interplay of form and freedom found throughout the collection. Across categories, a cohesive world unfolds — one where design is not static, but something to be lived with, returned to, and reinterpreted over time.

At the heart of the collection is an exploration of rituals and modular synergy — furniture reinterpreted as an adaptable architectural system, sculptural yet highly functional and rituals as instinct and natural gravitation.

This collection marks a bold evolution for the brand, introducing furniture within a designer collaboration for the first time, complemented by design objects. Venturing into furniture brought new challenges, where H&M HOME and Kelly Wearstler navigated shipping dimensions and practical constraints to create forms intended for reconfiguration and adaptability. The collection ushers in a new design era, resonating with interior fans around the world while staying true to the H&M HOME ethos of democratising interior design for the many.

"We aimed to create a complete collection that could furnish an entire room. It's about offering inspiring and important pieces that can also become part of our everyday moments," says Kelly Wearstler.

The full Kelly Wearstler H&M HOME collection will be available from September 3, 2026, in select stores and online at hm.com.

The ready-to-wear capsule will be sold only online at hm.com.

Link to images: here

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SOURCE H&M