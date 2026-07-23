H&M and Livia Nunes Marques Collaborate to Create a Collection of Bold Contrasts and Modern Femininity

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, H&M joins forces with Livia Nunes Marques – Brazilian content creator and style visionary. Livia Nunes Marques' H&M collection is a 20-piece drop of ready-to-wear and accessories that captures Livia's signature world: playful luxury, bold contrasts and an unapologetic sense of self. The collection is available to shop on HM.com now.

Lívia Nunes H&M

"I've always dressed for myself – for the feeling, not the moment – and collaborating with H&M's design team has been an inspiring experience of doing just that. I wanted to bring my personal style and whole self to the collection: the girl from Brazil, the creator, the woman who created her own trends. I hope every woman feels that same freedom when they wear the pieces," says Livia.

"Livia carries this rare energy. She's playful and serious at once, raw and refined. She knows exactly what she wants, and she brought that clarity to every decision in the collection. The result is something that truly reflects her world – bold and soft in design, structured and flowing, all at the same time," says Malin Dubois, Concept Designer at H&M.

The Livia Nunes H&M collection is built around creative tension. A black cut-out maxi-dress, a sheer, deep brown flowing halter neck dress, and several lingerie-inspired pieces like a lace-trimmed slip dress, romper, bloomers and camisole top that all exude sensuality and femininity. Meanwhile, a sharp tuxedo shirt, tailored skirt, and capris provide a serious edge. A Guipure lace maxiskirt and matching top bring softness and a sense of craftsmanship. For accessories, an oversized zebra print bag, black pearl-like jewellery, statement sunnies, and a Guipure lace scarf complete each look with intention.

Key fabrics include chiffon for lightness and movement, lace and satin for femininity, and cotton and Guipure lace reimagined with a contemporary edge. The colour palette is deliberately restrained: soft whites, beiges, greys and black with touches of blush. Powder blue introduces a fresh accent while zebra print delivers a graphic, high-contrast energy that's unmistakably Livia.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE H&M