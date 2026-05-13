Laura Ashley H&M: New Kidswear Collaboration for Spring 2026

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For Spring/Summer 2026, H&M and Laura Ashley come together to launch a new kidswear collection that blends heritage design with effortless style. Featuring iconic prints from the Laura Ashley archive, there's a range of dresses, separates, swimwear and accessories for babies and kids. Laura Ashley H&M will be available in store and online at hm.com beginning May 21st.

Laura Ashley H&M

Designed for little ones and loved by parents, the collaboration reimagines Laura Ashley's signature aesthetic through a fresh, playful lens. Drawing on Laura Ashley's quintessential florals and classic patterns, the collection radiates a light, contemporary feel with soft coastal influences like cheerful lemon prints and delicate shell motifs.

From dresses, matching sets, easy-to-wear separates, swimwear, and charming accessories, each piece is thoughtfully designed with comfort, durability and versatility in mind. Lightweight fabrics like poplin, voile, crinkle jersey, and seersucker, a color palette of blues, yellow, white and light pink, and details like broderie anglaise, ruffles, and lace trims ensure the collection is as easy-going as it is fashion-forward. The result is a range that feels both nostalgic and fresh, capturing the carefree spirit of childhood while staying true to the timeless design values both brands are known for.

"Bringing together the spirit of H&M kidswear with the enduring charm of Laura Ashley has been a dream collaboration. By combining Laura Ashley's iconic prints with our approach to kids fashion, we have together created a beautiful collection with a timeless feel," says Sofia Löfstedt, Head of Kidswear Design at H&M.

"So many people have a personal connection to Laura Ashley and this exciting collaboration has allowed us to introduce a sense of nostalgia and heritage design to a new generation. In creating this collection with H&M, we've reimagined our heritage, reworking some of our most iconic florals and classic motifs with a softer colour palette, coastal touches and playful details. A beautiful collection for living in and everyday adventures!" says Helen Ashmore, Head of Design at Laura Ashley.

About Laura Ashley:

Established in London in 1953, Laura Ashley is one of the world's best-loved home, fashion and lifestyle brands known for its timeless prints and iconic designs. The heritage brand has become synonymous with quintessential British style, offering women's and children's clothing and accessories, home textiles, furniture, décor and hospitality experiences. With a distinct design aesthetic, the brand is celebrated for its signature floral prints, renowned quality and expression of modern romance. Laura Ashley is part of the Marquee Brands portfolio. Marquee Brands is a premier global brand accelerator and owner of leading consumer brands across three distinct verticals: Home & Culinary, Fashion & Lifestyle and Active & Outdoor. For additional information visit lauraashley.com

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SOURCE H&M