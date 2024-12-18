H+M Industrial EPC Announces Key Leadership Updates to Drive Strategic Growth

PASADENA, Texas, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H+M Industrial EPC is pleased to announce several key leadership changes that underscore its commitment to strategic growth and operational excellence. The organizational updates include Matt McQuinn adding the role of President to his existing responsibilities as Chief Operating Officer, Archie Alexander assuming the role of Vice President of Project Execution, and Brad Sawyer stepping into the role of Vice President of Business Development. These transitions reflect H+M's dedication to delivering unmatched value to clients through safety, team success, continuous improvement, and client experience.

H+M Industrial EPC

Brandon Hogan, P.E., CEO of H+M Industrial EPC, stated, "These changes were made to enable continued growth. Everyone involved has been with H+M for a long time and has helped us grow to where we are today. I trust their abilities and expertise to guide us into the future, focusing on solving our clients' challenges by being the best at project delivery. The changes add capacity into our organizational structure, with a specific focus on strengthening our biggest value to our clients: being able to self-perform projects from concept to completion, with integrated teams across project phases and functions. I think this move gets us closer to our goal of being the obvious choice for project owners for complete project solutions for small to medium-sized capital projects."

These changes align with H+M's ongoing mission to innovate and provide exceptional service in the energy and chemical industries. Under this new leadership structure, the company is well positioned to achieve its next growth phase. Stay connected with H+M's latest news at hm-ec.com.

About H+M Industrial EPC:

H+M Industrial EPC has provided end-to-end capital project solutions to the Energy and Chemicals industries since 1988. To achieve the corporate purpose of "To Build the Future, Delivering Unmatched Project Experiences with Winning Teams, Systems, and Data," H+M strives to be the preferred partner for EPC capital project services, providing trust, expertise, and efficiency. Uniquely, the company's engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction services are in-house, providing a unified approach that delivers more consistent outcomes for our clients. hm-ec.com

About H+M Modular:

H+M Modular, a division of H+M Industrial EPC, specializes in custom-fabricated equipment, truckable modules, and skids for the energy and chemical industries. Launched in 2024, the division leverages the expertise and reputation of H+M Industrial EPC to deliver innovative modular design and fabrication solutions. The approach emphasizes the potential for decreased risk through more controlled fabrication, leading to enhanced quality and safety, reduced labor costs and construction times, improved labor availability, and solutions to geographic challenges. hm-modular.com

Media Contact:

Robyn Hall, Marketing Director

281-930-8750

[email protected]

SOURCE H+M Industrial EPC