H+M Industrial EPC Expands with New Office in Freeport, Texas Area

PASADENA, Texas, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H+M Industrial EPC is excited to announce the opening of a new office to support its expanding operations in the Freeport, TX, area. The new office, located at 122 West Way St., Suite 300, Lake Jackson, TX, will enhance H+M's ability to serve clients across the Gulf Coast with full-service, end-to-end capital project services.

With the addition of this new office, H+M is well-positioned to take on more complex projects and deliver even greater value to its clients across the Energy and Chemicals industries. This is H+M's fourth office, joining its headquarters in Pasadena, TX, and additional offices in Corpus Christi, TX, and The Woodlands, TX.

Brandon Hogan, P.E., President and CEO of H+M Industrial EPC, expressed his enthusiasm for this milestone: "Expanding our presence in Freeport marks an exciting chapter for us. With the new office and our strong operational foundation, we're better equipped than ever to meet the needs of our clients. This expansion reaffirms our commitment to delivering high-quality projects while fostering long-term partnerships."

Brad Sawyer, Director of Business Development, added: "We've been executing projects along the Gulf Coast for years, and this expansion allows us to continue that momentum. We aim to provide even more localized support and ensure our clients receive the best service possible from planning through execution."

Matt McQuinn, Chief Operating Officer, also shared his thoughts: "Core values guide the decisions at H+M. This expansion strengthens our position to deliver excellence on two of our values in the Freeport region – Client Experience and Team Success. We look forward to growing our team and our relationships in the area!"

H+M's expansion into Freeport is a natural progression of its long-standing commitment to the Gulf Coast. Along with the recent launch of H+M Modular, a division specializing in custom-fabricated equipment, truckable modules, and skids, this new office further strengthens its position as a trusted partner for clients' EPC needs, offering both capital project services and modular solutions. For more information about H+M Industrial EPC's capabilities and the new Freeport office, visit www.hm-ec.com and www.hm-modular.com.

About H+M Industrial EPC:

H+M Industrial EPC has provided end-to-end capital project solutions to the Energy and Chemicals industries since 1988. To achieve the corporate purpose of "To Build the Future, Delivering Unmatched Project Experiences with Winning Teams, Systems, and Data," H+M strives to be the preferred partner for EPC capital project services, providing trust, expertise, and efficiency. Uniquely, the company's engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction services are in-house, providing a unified approach that delivers more consistent outcomes for our clients. hm-ec.com

