H+M Industrial EPC Launches H+M Modular to Provide Custom-Fabricated Solutions for the Energy and Chemical Industries

PASADENA, Texas, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H+M Industrial EPC is proud to announce the launch of its new division, H+M Modular. This dedicated division provides custom-fabricated equipment, modules, and skids tailored to meet the unique needs of the industrial sector. With a focus on integrating our proven capital project process into modular design and fabrication services, H+M Modular aims to serve current clients and reach new ones across the energy and chemicals industries.

Brandon Hogan, P.E., President & CEO of H+M Industrial EPC, expressed his enthusiasm for the new division: "Expanding our presence in the modular space makes a lot of sense for us and our clients because it allows us to do more of what we're good at: utilizing resources with a proven track record in multiple facets of project delivery—scope development, custom engineering, fabrication and modularization, assembly, and installation. Continuing to grow our solutions for truckable modules will give clients another option to consider when addressing project challenges, along with the same level of trust and expertise they have come to expect from H+M."

Matt McQuinn, Chief Operating Officer of H+M Industrial EPC, highlighted the operational advantages: "This strategic expansion enhances our ability to deliver comprehensive solutions with unparalleled precision and speed, offering our clients a competitive advantage through reduced timelines, optimized costs, and seamless integration across all phases of development. This move reaffirms our commitment to providing unmatched value and excellence to our clients in the industrial sector."

Archie Alexander, Director of Construction at H+M Industrial EPC, focused on the future: "Underpinning this launch is the ongoing expansion of our fabrication shop and continuous additions of dedicated modular assembly space. This not only broadens our capacity but also deepens our capabilities. By integrating our robust EPC approach, we can manage modular projects from the initial planning stages to loading them onto the truck for delivery."

H+M Modular's approach emphasizes the potential for decreased risk through more controlled fabrication, leading to enhanced quality and safety, reduced labor costs and construction times, improved labor availability, decreased environmental footprint, and overall sustainability. For more information about H+M Modular and its services, please visit hm-modular.com.

About H+M Industrial EPC:

H+M Industrial EPC has provided end-to-end capital project solutions to the Energy and Chemicals industries since 1988. To achieve the corporate purpose of "building our future through people and data," H+M strives to be the preferred partner for EPC capital project services, providing trust, expertise, and efficiency. Uniquely, the company's engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction services are in-house, providing a unified approach that delivers more consistent outcomes for our clients. hm-ec.com

About H+M Modular:

H+M Modular, a division of H+M Industrial EPC, specializes in custom-fabricated equipment, truckable modules, and skids for the energy and chemical industries. Launched in 2024, the division leverages the expertise and reputation of H+M Industrial EPC to deliver innovative modular design and fabrication solutions. The approach emphasizes the potential for decreased risk through more controlled fabrication, leading to enhanced quality and safety, reduced labor costs and construction times, improved labor availability, and solutions to geographic challenges. hm-modular.com

