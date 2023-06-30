H&M INTERMODAL SERVICES OPENS BALTIMORE LOCATION

BALTIMORE, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M Intermodal Services (H&M), an IMC Company, has expanded its North Atlantic operations with a new location in Baltimore at 1201 Ponca St in Baltimore, MD. This new, centrally located facility is two miles from the Port of Baltimore and features a fenced yard with 24-hour security-controlled access, truck parking and room for storage of 150 containers on chassis, allowing H&M to provide secured storage services for its clients.

Containers on chassis in H&M Intermodal Services secured storage yard. IMC Trucks

"Baltimore has seen increased volume and a strong carrier was needed to support growth in this market," says Barry Bernard, president of H&M Intermodal Services. "The opening of the facility strategically aligns our capacity to support the growing needs of our clients on the Atlantic Coast from Baltimore to New York."

Most recently, H&M also opened a location in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. This location also serves not only the drayage needs of local clients, but also as a transient storage location for containers while enroute to and from Pennsylvania and the Ohio Valley.

As a premier container drayage and equipment storage provider, H&M has locations strategically positioned at the Port of Newark, Philadelphia, Carlisle and, now, Baltimore. H&M also has plans for expansion in Pittsburgh later this year.

H&M Intermodal Services is a member of IMC Companies, the nation's largest intermodal drayage provider. For more information on H&M, call 800-778-9980 or visit www.hmitusa.com.

About IMC:

IMC is the largest marine drayage company in the United States. Equipped with the largest fleet of trucks and chassis and an integrated network of smart depots, IMC Companies moves cargo to and from all major rails and ports in the nation. For more than 40 years, IMC Companies has focused on delivering innovative solutions to its valued clients. To learn more about IMC Companies, visit www.imcc.com.

