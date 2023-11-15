H&M Plating Company Expands Its Presence with Multiple Strategic Acquisitions in the Specialized Plating Industry

News provided by

H&M Plating Co.

15 Nov, 2023, 08:03 ET

Enhanced capacity and turnkey solutions set to benefit valued clientele

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M Plating Company, a renowned leader on the Gulf Coast in hard chrome and HVOF since its establishment in 1971, proudly announces the successful completion of a series of strategic acquisitions in the plating and precision grinding sectors over the past five years. H&M Plating Co., Inc. has been at the forefront of delivering reconditioning processes, employing electroplated hard industrial chrome, sulfamate nickel, HVOF, Plasma, Electric Wire Arc thermal spray coatings, cylindrical grinding & honing, phosphate coating, and media blasting services to industries spanning oil, petrochemical, marine, hydraulic, food, and manufacturing.

With the acquisition of Schumacher Co., Dixie Electroplating, Mirror Industries, and Southcoast Grinding, H&M Plating Company now boasts a remarkable 170,000-square-foot facility encompassing precision grinding machinery and industrial hard chrome, electroless nickel capabilities, offering an all-encompassing turnkey service for its esteemed clients. All divisions are ISO 9001:2015 certified and the Schumacher and Dixie locations are ISO 14001:2015.

Gary Hamby, CEO of H&M Plating Company, expressed his enthusiasm about these acquisitions, stating, "Our company has consistently delivered exceptional service to our customers for several decades, and over the past few years, the opportunity to acquire companies with outstanding reputations and integrate them into the H&M family has been a dream come true. With supply chain challenges and a market marked by higher interest rates, many companies across the United States are increasingly inclined towards machinery refurbishment rather than purchasing new equipment. We firmly believe that the future in this sector holds great promise."

About Schumacher-Dixie, a Division of H&M Plating Co.

Situated at 5610 Polk Street, Houston, TX 77023, Schumacher Co, in operation since 1941, now forms a vital part of H&M Plating Company, offering premium metal plating services to diverse industries, including printing, petrochemical, petroleum, food processing, and more. With a 105,000-square-foot facility, Schumacher-Dixie is uniquely equipped to handle projects of varying scales, standing out from competitors.

For more information about Schumacher-Dixie, please visit the company's website at https://www.schumacherdixie.com

About Dixie Electroplating and Mirror Industries, Divisions of H&M Plating Co.

Located at 3001 Engelke St, Houston, TX 77003, Dixie Electroplating, established in 1955, has a rich history of providing plating services to major oil field equipment manufacturers, service companies, refineries, and petrochemical enterprises. Mirror Industries, founded in 1978, specializes in the hydraulics business, offering pristine mirror finishes.

For more information about Dixie Electroplating and Mirror Industries, please visit https://hmplating.com/mirror-industries-1/.

About Southcoast Grinding, a Division of H&M Plating Co.

Nestled at 5730 Ledbetter St, Houston, TX 77087, South Coast Grinding stands as a hub of precision grinding capabilities, covering traditional I.D., O.D., and Surface Grinding (Blanchard/rotary and reciprocal). Utilizing only top-tier grinding machines, South Coast Grinding accommodates all ID/OD grinding and Surface/Vertical grinding requirements with the highest quality standards.

For additional information about Southcoast Grinding, please visit the company's website. https://hmplating.com/south-coast-grinding/

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Casey Minshew
[email protected]
(713) 643-6516 

SOURCE H&M Plating Co.

