H&M STUDIO'S A/W24 COLLECTION IS ALL ABOUT SEAMLESS TRANSITION WITH DAY-TO-NIGHT DRESSING

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M Studio's A/W24 collection is full of modern classics to help you find your style. The collection is defined by the inspiration of jazz musicians whose wardrobes seamlessly transition from day to night and the art of reinvention. Oversized leather outerwear and shearling coats shine alongside relaxed tailoring fits, easy to wear dresses, tactile knitwear, and denim. The H&M Studio A/W24 collection will be available in select stores and at hm.com beginning September 26th, 2024.

H&M Launches AW/24 Studio Collection

"H&M Studio is all about easy wardrobe solutions – the kinds of timeless, multi-purpose pieces that take you from a working day to drinks and dinner, helping you to feel polished but relaxed. This season mixes pulse-facing pieces that are objects of desire, reworked classics that you'll wear year after year, and then the accessories that give every outfit a cool edge," says Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor and head of design womenswear at H&M.

Key pieces in the collection reinvent classic looks with a fresh attitude. A trusty trench coat has extended epaulettes making a modern statement. A shearling jacket incorporates a more oversized silhouette. Dark-wash denim with a metallic weave is featured alongside sharply cut leather trousers and feminine jersey dresses. Edgy accessories add boldness such as white sling-back pumps, thigh-high boots, an oversized tote bag and rhinestone-sparkling jewellery. The collection is made from high-quality compositions, including chrome-free leather, cashmere, Merino wool, and organic cotton.

"For fall, the design team was inspired by the strong but easy-going style of jazz musicians, throwing on a look and hitting the stage, then out into the night. As always with H&M Studio, there's a focus on the juxtaposition of masculine tailoring and feminine dressing. We've remixed classics in fresh, exciting combinations for a modern wardrobe proposal," says Linda Wikell, concept designer at H&M.

ABOUT H&M STUDIO

H&M Studio is H&M's most directional, fashion-forward offering. Launched in 2013 and developed by an in-house design team at the brand's Stockholm atelier, the limited-edition collections are unveiled several times a year.

Contact: [email protected]

For more information from the H&M group and press images visit hmgroup.com/media.

SOURCE H&M Studio