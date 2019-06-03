HM The Queen And HRH The Duchess Of Cambridge Wear Jewels From the House of Garrard for the US State Banquet

LONDON, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The House of Garrard, the longest serving jeweller in the world, continues its association with the British monarchy and this evening a number of its historic pieces from the Royal Collection were worn by HM The Queen and HRH The Duchess of Cambridge at the State Banquet in honour of the US President.

HM Queen Elizabeth II wore a suite of ruby jewels crafted by Garrard. The Burmese Ruby and Diamond Tiara was commissioned by The Queen herself in 1973 to include rubies gifted to her on her marriage from the people of Burma. The 96 rubies are a symbolic gesture, as rubies in Burmese culture protect from illness and evil, in this case to protect the wearer from the 96 diseases that can afflict humans. The rubies and diamonds are set in a series of rose motifs inspired by the Tudor Rose, the heraldic symbol of Britain. The tiara was complemented by earrings and a necklace, which were originally purchased from Garrard by Queen Victoria in 1854 and featured opals, before being altered by Queen Alexandra to instead contain rubies.

While touring the Royal Collection with the US President and First Lady earlier in the day, HM The Queen also wore the Cullinan VI and VIII brooch crafted by Garrard in 1911, and at the start of the State Visit, greeted the US President wearing the Round Cambridge Emerald brooch.

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge chose the Lover's Knot tiara. Originally designed for Queen Mary in 1913, the tiara consists of diamonds and a collection of 19 hanging pearls set in silver and gold.

The House of Garrard received its first royal commission in 1735 for HRH Frederick, Prince of Wales. Garrard was appointed the first official Crown Jeweller in 1843 by Queen Victoria and has since served every successive monarch, creating many beautiful pieces that remain in the Royal Collection today.

