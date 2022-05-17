HM3 Bruno Releases Documentary Film "Bruno Sammartino"

National Distribution Available From A Variety Of Video-On-Demand Outlets

PITTSBURGH, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HM3 Bruno LLC, a Pittsburgh based company, is pleased to announce the release of a 94-minute feature documentary film entitled "Bruno Sammartino", the authorized biography of wrestling's greatest champion.

The film portrays the life of Bruno Sammartino, as told through the experiences of the world champion himself, and those closest to him. "Bruno Sammartino" exemplifies the remarkable and inspiring life journey of a humble and respectful Italian immigrant who became one of the most renown world wrestling greats to ever step into the ring.

From the Sammartino family's near-death WW2 encounters in their hometown of Pizzoferrato Italy with Nazi-German troops, to the excitement of selling-out Madison Square Garden 188 times, the film covers the many triumphs and challenges of Bruno Sammartino's most remarkable life.

"I've had the honor of knowing Bruno and the Sammartino family for over 30 years. This is the story that Bruno wanted to tell the world," said Larry Richert, the film's lead Producer and HM3 Bruno LLC Partner, "To be able to capture the details of Bruno's life story, including the bravery and grace of his mother, and share it with thousands of Bruno Sammartino fans is very gratifying and exciting."

"Bruno Sammartino" is narrated by Larry Richert and features personal interviews with Sammartino family members and close friends. The film also features emotional comments from Bruno's close friend Arnold Schwarzenegger, who inducted Bruno into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2013. Arnold called Bruno, "The Star of all Stars!"

Beginning today, the film will be available for purchase or rent from several video-on-demand outlets including Armstrong, Comcast, iTunes, Apple TV, Prime Video (Amazon), You Tube, Google Play, Dish Network, Microsoft, Fios By Verizon, and many others. In additional to all of the steaming options, Prime Video (Amazon) also has made "Bruno Sammartino" available for purchase in a DVD or Blu-Ray format. For more information on the film and to view the trailer, visit www.brunosammartino.org.

About HM3 Bruno

HM3 Bruno LLC, located in Gibsonia Pennsylvania, is a limited liability company that was established in 2016 for the sole purpose of producing a featured documentary film on the life of Bruno Sammartino.

