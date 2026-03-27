HMA Acquires HealthTech Solutions, Expanding Technology Capabilities and Medicaid Expertise

Acquisition Strengthens HMA's Government Health Technology Services

and Enhances Data, Analytics, and Compliance Offerings

OKEMOS, Mich., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Management Associates, (HMA), a national leader in health and human services consulting, today announced the acquisition of HealthTech Solutions, a premier provider of Medicaid-focused technology, analytics, and compliance solutions.

The acquisition of HealthTech Solutions enhances HMA's capabilities in government health technology, adding advanced data, analytics, and systems modernization expertise to its established policy, regulatory, and operational advisory services. HealthTech's specialization in Medicaid technology strengthens HMA's ability to support state agencies with integrated solutions spanning strategy through technical implementation.

"HealthTech Solutions has an impressive track record of providing state-of-the-art IT solutions and strategic insights that deliver results for clients," said Jay Rosen, HMA's founder and current president and chairman. "Their expertise further expands the ways in which we can serve our clients now and into the future. We are excited to have HealthTech join the HMA team."

"This acquisition marks an important step in HMA's continued evolution as a comprehensive partner to state Medicaid agencies and government health programs. We are thrilled to welcome the talented HealthTech Solutions team to our distinguished group of colleagues," said Chuck Milligan, chief executive officer of HMA. "HealthTech's advanced technology platform, experienced leadership team, and strong client relationships enhance our ability to deliver innovative solutions that improve outcomes for the populations our clients serve."

Sandeep Kapoor, co-founder and chief executive officer of HealthTech Solutions, added, "This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for our company. Joining HMA will allow us to grow, expand the value we deliver to our clients, and build on the strong foundation we have created. At the same time, our commitment to excellence in service and products remains unchanged and will continue to be at the heart of everything we do."

HealthTech Solutions will continue to operate as HealthTech Solutions, an HMA Company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Synergy Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor to HealthTech Solutions in this transaction.

About Health Management Associates (HMA)

HMA is an independent, national research and consulting firm specializing in publicly funded healthcare and human services policy, programs, financing, and evaluation. We serve government, public and private providers, health systems, health plans, community-based organizations, institutional investors, foundations, and associations. With multidisciplinary consultants coast to coast, HMA's expertise, services, and team are always within client reach.

About HealthTech Solutions

HealthTech Solutions is a leading provider of Medicaid-focused technology, analytics, and compliance solutions. With a modular cloud-based platform and a team of more than 300 professionals, HealthTech supports state agencies in systems modernization, reporting, and regulatory compliance initiatives.

SOURCE Health Management Associates