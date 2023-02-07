HMC ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 3, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Honda American Depository Shares between June 20, 2018 and September 28, 2022, both dates inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 3, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in HMC:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/honda-loss-submission-form?id=36282&from=4

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. NEWS - HMC NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Honda had overstated the safety and effectiveness of the Idle Stop engine feature; (ii) Honda maintained deficient disclosure controls and procedures with respect to product quality and safety; (iii) as a result of the foregoing deficiencies, Honda failed to prevent American Honda from marketing and selling thousands of vehicles that contained a defective Idle Stop feature; (iv) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company and/or its subsidiaries to a heightened risk of litigation, as well as financial and/or reputational harm; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Honda you have until April 3, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Honda securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the HMC lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/honda-loss-submission-form?id=36282&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

[email protected]

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm