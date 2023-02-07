HMC ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 3, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Shareholders

News provided by

The Klein Law Firm

Feb 07, 2023, 05:45 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Honda American Depository Shares between June 20, 2018 and September 28, 2022, both dates inclusive.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 3, 2023
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in HMC:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/honda-loss-submission-form?id=36282&from=4

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. NEWS - HMC NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Honda had overstated the safety and effectiveness of the Idle Stop engine feature; (ii) Honda maintained deficient disclosure controls and procedures with respect to product quality and safety; (iii) as a result of the foregoing deficiencies, Honda failed to prevent American Honda from marketing and selling thousands of vehicles that contained a defective Idle Stop feature; (iv) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company and/or its subsidiaries to a heightened risk of litigation, as well as financial and/or reputational harm; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Honda you have until April 3, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Honda securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the HMC lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/honda-loss-submission-form?id=36282&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
[email protected]
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

Also from this source

LUV ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 13, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Southwest Airlines Co. Shareholders

AVYA ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 6, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Avaya Holdings Corp. Shareholders

Explore

More news releases in similar topics