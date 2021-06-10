HMC Announces 2021 Winners Of The Strategic Excellence Awards

With record entries, Alma takes two coveted Gold awards

Jun 10, 2021, 16:07 ET

FAIRFAX, Va., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a record number of entries, the Hispanic Marketing Council (HMC) announced the 2021 winners of the HMC Strategic Excellence Awards, the only award of its kind that honors multicultural strategic thinking and cultural competence in marketing. Alma took top honors with a Gold for Best Cultural Insight for its work with McDonald's and a Gold for Mainstream Impact for its work by Coors. Casanova//McCann, Culture ONE World, d expósito & Partners, Dieste, Inspire Agency, Republica Havas, Visual Latina, and Zubi also received accolades.

Led by jury president Maurice Cooper, senior VP, Guest and Brand experience marketing at Target, the judges comprised of client leaders and executives representing Hispanic marketing, media and digital agencies, selected the following winners:

Best Cultural Insight

Award

Client

Campaign/Brand

Agency

Gold

McDonald's

Dorado

Alma

Silver

McDonald's

HACER-Mas

Alma

Silver

Frito-Lay, Inc.

Cheetos

Dieste

Silver

Nestlé USA

NESCAFÉ Clásico

Casanova//McCann

Bronze

Kia Motors America

Kia Telluride, Seltos, Sportage

Inspire Agency

Bronze

Ford Motor

2020 Ford Escape

Zubi

Mainstream Impact

Award

Client

Campaign/Brand

Agency

Gold

Coors

Coors Light

Alma

Silver

PepsiCo

Unmute

Alma

Pro-Bono

Award

Client

Campaign/Brand

Agency

Silver

Ad Council

Mask Wearing PSA

d expósito & Partners

Shopper & Experiential Excellence

Award

Client

Campaign/Brand

Agency

Bronze

National Pork Board

Republica Havas

Bronze

The Coca-Cola Company

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

Visual Latina

Media Connections – Content Strategy

Award

Client

Campaign/Brand

Agency

Silver

U.S. Census Bureau

2020 Census

Culture ONE World

Silver

NYC Health + Hospitals

Test & Trace Coronavirus

d expósito & Partners

Bronze

PepsiCo

Alma

"Ingenuity, born of deep cultural insights, is imperative for effective campaigns and engagement plans, especially as Hispanics lead the charge in both demographic and cultural shifts," said Victor Paredes, chair of the HMC Strategic Excellence Awards Committee and VP of creative strategy at UniWorld Group, Inc. "The sheer quantity, quality and diversity of these submissions make the HMC Strategic Excellence Awards a critical benchmark for multicultural strategic craftsmanship in the U.S."

The winners will be featured as part of a series of thought leadership webinars during the summer:

  • Session 1: Thursday, July 15 at 2pm EDT highlighting the campaigns by Alma and Dieste with judges Maurice Cooper, senior VP, Guest and Brand Experience marketing at Target and Jennifer Woods, managing director, VP insights & strategy, Captura Group. To register, click here.
  • Session 2: Tuesday, July 27 at 2pm EDT featuring an in-depth discussion with Alma, d expósito & Partners and Culture ONE World, as well as judges Roberto Hernández, director social & digital strategy, Dieste, Inc. and Claudia Oddo, audience marketing, Pandora. To register, click here.

For more information, visit hispanicmarketingcouncil.org and follow the HMC on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @hmchispanic.

About HMC: Founded in 1996 as the Association of Hispanic Advertising Agencies, the Hispanic Marketing Council is the national trade organization of all marketing, communications, and media firms with trusted Hispanic expertise.

SOURCE Hispanic Marketing Council

