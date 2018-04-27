HMC HealthWorks Appoints John McHugh Chief Pharmacy Officer

"In addition to his in-depth experience in various disciplines of pharmaceutical care and risk management, John has vast clinical expertise and experience," said Dr. Janis DiMonaco, President, Founder and CEO, HMC HealthWorks. "Combined with his understanding of business operations, John brings a strong balance of fiscal, clinical and pharmaceutical insight to the HMC HealthWorks organization."

Prior to his role at HMC HealthWorks, he held the position of Senior Clinical Consultant for OptumRx/Catamaran for more than 23 years and was responsible and accountable for maintaining the optimum level of client satisfaction and retention across the Labor and trust funds assigned to him and part of the account management team.

"The HMC HealthWorks team brings invaluable expertise and experience to the market in its pursuit of total population health management and cost containment," said John McHugh, Chief Pharmacy Officer, HMC HealthWorks. "I am looking forward to working with colleagues who are completely focused on clients and patients and the delivery of outstanding care across the continuum."

McHugh received his pharmacy degree at St. John's University and his MBA from Dowling College in Oakdale, NY.

About HMC HealthWorks

Since 1976, HMC HealthWorks has been improving population health by identifying key health issues and areas of cost improvement when plan sponsors and their participants engage in its clinically-integrated models of care in chronic disease management, mental health and substance abuse care management, EAP and wellness programs, and coordinated PBM initiatives. With its state of the art data warehouse, data mining capabilities and best practices in utilization management, the company generates critical insight to continually improve healthcare management for its clients.

