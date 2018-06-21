HMC HealthWorks Earns Three-year URAC Reaccreditation In Disease Management

Since 1976, HMC HealthWorks has been improving population health by identifying key health issues and areas of cost improvement when plan sponsors and their participants engage in its clinically-integrated models of care in chronic disease management, mental health and substance abuse care management, EAP and wellness programs, and coordinated PBM initiatives. With its state of the art data warehouse, data mining capabilities and best practices in utilization management, the company generates critical insight to continually improve healthcare management for its clients.

"Our commitment to URAC accreditation demonstrates HMC's commitment to quality services and serves as a framework to improve our business processes through benchmarking HMC against nationally recognized standards," said Dr. Jan DiMonaco, founder, President and CEO, HMC HealthWorks.

URAC President and CEO, Kylanne Green, said, "HMC HealthWorks has made a commitment to URAC's broad and rigorous standards and measures that prove its commitment to quality care. Quality healthcare is crucial to our nation's welfare and it is important to have organizations that are willing to measure themselves against national standards."

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. URAC's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

