HMC HealthWorks Names Jane Wolfe Executive Vice President, Clinical Operations And Account Management

"For 30 years, Jane has ensured the company achieves and nurtures the optimization of all our clinical operations," said Dr. Janis DiMonaco, President, Founder and CEO, HMC HealthWorks. "She has played a longstanding and critical role in the advancement of HMC as an industry stakeholder and the support of our initiatives to improve population health and reduce our clients healthcare spend."

Wolfe has held diverse roles in the healthcare industry and provided nursing, leadership and therapeutic care to organizations, hospitals, families and children. For 13 years, she worked in medical units and in surgery at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Milwaukee and gained experience working directly with adolescents and their families in crisis.

Wolfe also retains expertise in child and family therapy, inpatient mental health care, residential treatment center foster home and educational training for chemical dependency.

"HMC HealthWorks has a clear strategy focused on delivering optimal care to our clients and their participants within our chronic care management, behavioral health and wellness programs," said Jane Wolfe, Executive Vice President, Clinical Operations and Account Management. "Fully integrating our models of care enable HMC to deliver value for all our stakeholders and partners and help participants on their path to improved health."

Wolfe is a frequent speaker at national conferences and guest lecturer at the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee to graduate classes in Clinical Social Work. She is a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker in the State of Wisconsin and received her Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Clinical Psychology from Cardinal Stritch University. She is also a member of the Academy of Certified Social Workers and a Diplomat in Clinical Social Work.

Since 1976, HMC HealthWorks has been improving population health by identifying key health issues and areas of cost improvement when plan sponsors and their participants engage in its clinically-integrated models of care in chronic disease management, mental health and substance abuse care management, EAP and wellness programs, along with coordinated PBM initiatives. With its state of the art data warehouse, data mining capabilities and best practices in utilization management, HMC HealthWorks generates critical insight to continually improve healthcare management for its clients.

About HMC HealthWorks

HMC HealthWorks, the premier national provider of population healthcare management programs, offers plan sponsors value-added programs including Integrated Clinical Solutions, Chronic Care Management, Behavioral Health Solutions, Wellness/Lifestyle Coaching and Care Coordination- www.hmchealthworks.com.

