HMC Hispanic Market Guide Reaffirms Business Imperative Of Hispanic Marketing

"We are seeing a troubling trend of brands only investing in diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives—and while DEI is important, that is only one piece of the puzzle," said HMC Chair Gonzalo Del Fa, president of GroupM Multicultural. "With a multicultural majority now a reality for those 18 and under—and soon to be for adults under 35, Hispanics ARE the general market, and brands must shift their thinking and invest in Hispanic marketing commensurate with the enormous opportunity."

The HMC 2021 Hispanic Market Guide is the authoritative source for identifying companies with trusted Hispanic marketing expertise. This guide not only serves as a valuable resource for marketers, featuring research and insights from Kantar and Nielsen, but it also provides brands and journalists with unparalleled competitive intelligence for locating and targeting the top agencies in the market. For the first time, the guide also features a section devoted to creative, in partnership with Circulo Creativo, the only nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting creativity in the U.S. Hispanic advertising market. It lists:

Top advertising, media and marketing companies vetted by the HMC that specialize in the Hispanic market.

Key advertiser and agency relationships, sectors and contacts.

Comprehensive demographic, marketing and media information provided by Nielsen.

Analysis on the surging creativity and resilience of multicultural agencies in today's difficult market.

A deep dive on GenZ, the first multicultural majority segment, and their parents, including statistics, cultural identity, attitudes on hate & racism, culture-driven purchase decisions and brand break-up reasoning, plus the cultural impact on brands, provided by Kantar and HMC.

Increased trend of globalism in programming and viewing habits, the impact of COVID on attitudes and media consumption, and much more.

The HMC 2021 Hispanic Market Guide is available to view online or download free of charge. For more information, visit hispanicmarketingcouncil.org and follow the HMC on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @hmchispanic.

About HMC: Founded in 1996 as the Association of Hispanic Advertising Agencies, the Hispanic Marketing Council is the national trade organization of all marketing, communications, and media firms with trusted Hispanic expertise.

SOURCE Hispanic Marketing Council