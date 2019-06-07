HMD Global Announces Strategic Carrier Agreement with AT&T Prepaid Portfolio

Maurizio Angelone, Vice President Americas, HMD Global, said: "Our commitment to consumer choice, durability and reliability has proven to be the springboard we knew it would be, giving us the tools to succeed in this important segment of the North American market. We are excited to further expand our foothold in the United States by joining forces with the AT&T Prepaid Portfolio and delivering two new carrier-supported devices hot on the heels of multiple operator agreements and device announcements in the first quarter of 2019. This is key to providing North American consumers the freedom to choose the best Nokia phone for their needs with options on multiple carriers and at multiple price points."

The best of Android, now available on AT&T PREPAID and Cricket Wireless

Nokia 3.1 A and Nokia 3.1 C come with the latest Android 9 Pie out of the box, delivering a high-quality experience and the best of Android available on AT&T PREPAID and Cricket Wireless. With integrated Google Assistant[1], you can get help with directions, make calls and get the latest news using only your voice. It also learns how you use your phone so the more you use it, the more useful it becomes.

Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 429 Mobile Platform, quad-core performance is united with Google's AI power-saving technology, including Adaptive Brightness and Adaptive Battery. These technologies learn how you like to use your phone to reduce battery drain from unused apps and services, ultimately delivering long-lasting, two-day battery life.[2]

Nokia quality at an incredible value

Nokia 3.1 A and Nokia 3.1 C feature a responsive 8 MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash that allows for incredible detail. For unique content, Motion Photos bring your pictures to life by capturing a short video clip the moment before you press the shutter button. With up to 32 GB[3] of onboard storage and Google Photos' unlimited high-quality storage space[4] for your photos and videos, there's no need to worry about storing your photos, apps and other content.

Nokia 3.1 A and Nokia 3.1 C have the reliability, durability and distinctive design that you would expect from a Nokia phone. At just 9.35mm thin, the new smartphones bring modern looks and a quality feel in-hand. The beautifully sculpted polycarbonate shell on each device is inherently coloured, rather than painted, providing a sophisticated look and flawless finish that does not discolour if nicked or scratched.

Nokia 3.1 A and Nokia 3.1 C have a 5.45" IPS 18:9 full screen display that delivers better viewing quality for browsing the web, streaming your favourite shows via DirecTV Now and gaming experiences. It also offers impressive contrast and clarity wherever you go – whether it be indoors or outdoors, in the day-time or at night.

Availability

Nokia 3.1 A will be available in Black at select Walmart stores on June 10, 2019. Nokia 3.1 C is available in Cricket Wireless stores and on CricketWireless.com in White beginning June 14, 2019. Pricing will be made available the day of launch through respective retailers.

1 The Google Assistant is available in selected languages only. Check availability at https://support.google.com/assistant.

2 Based on a real-life usage test by HMD Global. See more information at https://www.nokia.com/phones/en_us/nokia-3-a and https://www.nokia.com/phones/en_us/nokia-3-c

3 Pre-installed system software and apps use a significant part of memory space.

4 Free storage at high quality, requires Google account and internet connection.

