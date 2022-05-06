HMD Global, home of Nokia phones, partners with the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and puts tough Nokia XR20 through its paces on the ice

The Finnish company is the Official Partner of the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Exceptionally tough and durable, watch the Nokia XR20 get put through its paces on the ice in a new video. The 5G smartphone is built to last and take on everything life throws at it, from extreme temperatures (131°F to -7°F) to 6 foot dropsi, and more

MIAMI, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, announces it is the Official Partner of the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. Taking place in Finland at the Nokia Arena in Tampere, the championship will run from May 13-29, 2022, and fans in the US can watch on the NHL Network.

With HMD Global as the Official Partner, the Nokia Arena will be decked out with Nokia phones visible on the giant video screens, rink boards, in the official playing arenas, on the backdrop for press conferences, and broadcasted live to millions on television. Fans around the world will tune in to see Team USA play against 15 other teams, including the Finnish home team, in a tournament of 64 games.

To mark the occasion, HMD called on Finland's biggest ice hockey fans and presenters, Viki & Köpi, to put the extremely tough and durable Nokia XR20 through its paces on the ice. Viki & Köpi went head-to-head, clashing hockey sticks with a Nokia XR20 in an exciting new video here.

Cristian Capelli, Vice President North America, HMD Global:

"We are excited to pay homage to our Finnish roots and love for ice hockey as the Official Partner of the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and look forward to sharing the experience with our loyal customers and avid hockey fans in the USA."

About the Nokia XR20

Built to last, the Nokia XR20 is designed to withstand the rough and tumble of everyday life. With an ultra-solid case and our toughest screen yet, it's scratch-resistant, drop-resistant, temperature-resistant, water-resistant and even kid-and-pet-resistant. It also comes with up to 3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of monthly security updates, so you can keep your phone for longer. The Nokia XR20 is available now in Granite Grey and Ultra Blue starting at $549.99.

Celebrate hockey on Nokia.com

Throughout the month of May 2022, select Nokia devices will be available for a 22% discount:

From May 5-May 12 , consumers can use promo code ICECHAMP22 to receive their discount.

, consumers can use promo code ICECHAMP22 to receive their discount. During the championship games from May 13-May 29 , the deal will be automatically applied at checkout.

, the deal will be automatically applied at checkout. Consumers can access this sale and find the latest devices at Nokia.com/Phones and the Nokia Phones Deals Page.

For more information about this year's tournament, please visit: https://www.iihf.com/en/events/2022/wm

For further information, please contact: [email protected].

About HMD Global

Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, HMD Global Oy ("HMD") is the home of Nokia phones. HMD's mission is providing accessible connectivity for everyone. HMD designs and markets a range of Nokia smartphones and Nokia feature phones and an expanding portfolio of innovative HMD service offerings. With an ongoing commitment to security, durability, reliability, and quality across its range, HMD is the proud exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for phones and tablets. For further information, see www.hmdglobal.com.

Nokia is a registered trademark of Nokia Corporation. All specifications, features and other product information provided are subject to change without notice. Variations on offering may apply. Check local availability.

i Based on durability tests conducted by HMD Global Oy. MIL-STD-810H certified up to 1.5m (5 feet) drop protection and 1.5m water protection for up to 30 minutes.

