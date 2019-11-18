HMD Global's Nokia 7.2 named Innovation Awards Honouree in the CES® 2020 Innovation Awards

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global: "The Nokia 7.2 was designed with our creative, photography-focused fans in mind. We recognize their continued craving for technology that captures stunning and high-quality images, so we worked closely with ZEISS Optics to integrate ZEISS bokeh modes and powerful AI imaging for an unparalleled imaging experience. Nokia 7.2 also provides a breath-taking PureDisplay screen and two-day battery life for immersive entertainment on-the-go, all at an incredible price. The Nokia 7.2 is truly in a class of its own, and we are thrilled that CES named it an Innovation Awards Honouree."

CES 2020 Innovation Awards judges are highly respected experts in their field, including leading consumer technology designers, engineers and members of the media. The Nokia 7.2 was recognized for its advanced imaging technology, AI experience, engineering excellence and timeless Nordic design.

Creativity is key with ZEISS Optics and powerful AI

Nokia 7.2 combines a highly sensitive 48MP sensor with Quad Pixel technology to create beautiful images in all conditions. Three new and exclusive ZEISS bokeh styles are featured, including portrait mode that recreates how ZEISS lenses produce high visual impact and signature blur with the ZEISS Modern, ZEISS Swirl and ZEISS Smooth modes. AI-powered night mode allows for photography in low light, combining image fusion and explosion stacking to deliver excellent low light performance.

Breath-taking PureDisplay and HDR upscaling

Featuring PureDisplay technology with a dedicated Pixelworks visual processor, Nokia 7.2 upscales video content to HDR quality in real time with up to a billion shades of colour, higher contrast and expanded dynamic range for video and high brightness at 500 nits. Combined with local contrast enhancement, the screen is easy to view even in brighter conditions.

Timeless Nordic design heritage meets engineering excellence

True to its Nordic roots, Nokia 7.2 features a seamless finish from polymer composite twice as strong as polycarbonate and half the weight of aluminium. The phone features a gently curved design, with Corning® Gorilla® Glass protecting both the front and the back. A multilayer coating system with vacuum metallisation and a light diffusing satin glass provides bright aesthetics, a smooth finish and durability.

Balanced performance when you need it most

Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 660 Mobile Platform, Nokia 7.2 offers balanced performance, making sure your phone is ready when you need it the most. The Nokia 7.2 also comes with the signature two-dayi batteryii life promise.

An experience that just keeps getting better, Android™ 10 ready with Android One

As part of the Android One partnership, Nokia 7.2 is Android 10 ready and will receive guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years, so the experience just keeps getting better. Users will enjoy the latest features such as AI-assisted adaptive battery, App actions and many more with Android 9 Pie.

Your favourite assistant at the press of button

The Nokia 7.2 comes with a dedicated Google Assistantiii Button to quickly access your favourite assistant. The Google Assistant's new Ambient Modeiv provides an always-on-display when a device is charging, which allows for the viewing of calendar entries, commute times and other contextual information without needing to pick up the device.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia 7.2 comes with 4GB RAM/128GB of ROM and is available for an average retail price of $349 in Cyan Green and Charcoal at Amazon, Best Buy and B&H.

For more information on the Nokia 7.2, please visit: nokia.com/phones/ nokia-7

For more information on the CES 2020 Innovation Awards Program, please visit: ces.tech/Innovation-Awards/Program

Please note that the CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

For further information, please contact the HMD Press Office: HMD@havasformula.com

About HMD Global

Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, HMD Global Oy is the home of Nokia phones. HMD designs and markets a range of smartphones and feature phones targeted at a range of consumers and price points. With a commitment to innovation and quality, HMD is the proud exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for phones and tablets. For further information, see www.hmdglobal.com.

Nokia is a registered trademark of Nokia Corporation. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Android, Google and other related marks and logos are trademarks of Google LLC. All specifications, features and other product information provided are subject to change without notice. Variations on offering may apply. Check local availability.

iThe 2-day battery testing was conducted using a real-life usage test by HMD Global. The test included active usage of a device for 5 hours per day with a new battery. Usage included e.g. gaming, video streaming, calling, sending SMS, browsing and using apps (such as social media, news, navigation and music). The test was conducted with normal device settings in a lit indoor environment. The device was left on standby overnight.

iiBattery has limited recharge cycles and battery capacity reduces over time. Eventually the battery may need to be replaced.

iiiThe Google Assistant is available in selected markets and languages. Where not available The Google Assistant is replaced by Google Search. Check availability at https://support.google.com/assistant .

ivGoogle Assistant Ambient Mode will be available via the Google Play Store. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.

SOURCE HMD Global

