HME Introduces ClearSoundX: AI-Powered Audio Technology That Sets a New Standard for Drive-Thru Communication

Latest innovation for the NEXEO | HDX platform uses artificial intelligence to eliminate noise and deliver crystal-clear audio at the drive-thru

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just when the industry thought drive-thru communication couldn't get any better, HME raised the bar again. Today, the industry leader announced the launch of ClearSoundX, a breakthrough audio feature exclusively available on the NEXEO | HDX™ platform. Powered by artificial intelligence, ClearSoundX represents the next evolution in drive-thru audio, eliminating background noise at the source and delivering unmatched clarity for crew and customers alike.

While drive-thru audio technology has steadily improved over the past decade, the challenges of kitchen noise, ambient sound, and high-volume environments have remained persistent. By using AI to learn and suppress noise in real time, ClearSoundX represents a fundamental leap forward in what drive-thru communication technology can deliver.

"For more than 50 years, HME has been at the forefront of drive-thru communication technology, and ClearSoundX is the next chapter in that story. This isn't incremental improvement — it's a fundamental shift in how AI can be applied to solve one of the most persistent challenges in the drive-thru environment. We're not just raising the bar. We're redefining what the bar looks like."

— Jason Bertellotti, President, HME Hospitality & Specialty Communications

A New Approach to an Industry-Wide Challenge

Traditional noise suppression systems apply static filters to reduce unwanted sound. ClearSoundX takes a different approach. Its AI engine continuously analyzes the audio environment, distinguishing voice from noise and adapting dynamically to the conditions of each unique location. The result is fewer repeated orders, fewer miscommunications at the window, and less cognitive strain on team members during peak service hours, all of which contribute directly to faster throughput and a better customer experience.

"At the end of the day, our customers are operators who need their teams to communicate clearly, move cars quickly, and deliver a great guest experience under pressure. ClearSoundX was built with that reality in mind. — Jason Bertellotti, President, HME Hospitality & Specialty Communications

Built Into the Most Complete Drive-Thru Platform on the Market

ClearSoundX is available exclusively on the NEXEO | HDX platform, which already delivers best in class audio and a comprehensive suite of tools designed to keep drive-thru operations running at peak performance. ClearSoundX is available now on the NEXEO | HDX platform. Learn More.

About HME Hospitality & Specialty Communications

HME has been a pioneer in communication technologies for over 50 years, offering solutions that help businesses improve customer service, streamline operations, and drive growth. HME is trusted by leading QSR brands worldwide for its robust drive-thru systems and software solutions. The NEXEO | HDX platform represents the latest generation of HME's drive-thru technology, combining powerful hardware, intelligent software, and AI-driven audio innovation. To learn more, visit www.hme.com/qsr.

SOURCE HME