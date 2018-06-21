HMG Creative Celebrates 15 Years in Business

Founded in 2003 by James Trumbly, an Amarillo native, HMG Creative was built from the ground up, with no outside funding, in a small California apartment. Prior to this, James served as an Intelligence Analyst in the US Marine Corps, including a tour of duty in Iraq. Upon completing active service, James earned his degree from Park University, while building his digital marketing business on the side.

After realizing great success with what was then called Hometown Marketing Group, James opened the first office in Vista, California. In doing so he also partnered with Johnny Jeffers, a University of Texas alumnus and childhood friend, who would work remotely from Austin, before becoming HMG's tenured creative director.

As Austin continued to experience rapid growth, the opportunity for success in the Lone Star State became increasingly clear. This, combined with Austin's diverse and lively environment for team members to raise families, brought about the decision to return home to Texas in October 2010.

The results have been incredible. HMG has grown into an award-winning agency, and now supports clients across many industries, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Marriott, IKEA, Texas A&M University, and RetailMeNot.

James credits the success of HMG to the relationships they've built—HMG prides itself on being hands-on and attentive to each and every client.

"It's all about the journey, and the support that exists beyond the completion of the project."

"Also, to achieve longevity, we've found that it's important to evolve over time. There was no such thing as social media or responsive web design when we first started. Trends change so rapidly, so we've always emphasized the importance of staying relevant."

— James Trumbly

By remaining focused on strategic growth and refining its craft, HMG has set a goal to double in size within the next three years. HMG also aims to spend its next 15 years continuing to partner with a multitude of businesses and organizations, and helping them to articulate and achieve solutions. In particular, HMG is keen to help nonprofit organizations grow in this sphere.

