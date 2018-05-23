HMG Reports Dentist Sued for Unnecessary Procedures on Young Patients

The civil lawsuit, filed in Washington County Minnesota Court, details the mistreatment Rebecca Veibrock and Lisa Vansomeren's children received at La Petite Dentistry, including unfinished dental work, unnecessary teeth extractions, unfilled cavities, unnecessary caps, inadequate diagnostic testing and administration of anesthesia for various dental procedures.

"Hudson, Wisconsin had its own Joseph Mengele hiding in plain site. But, Mancini's motif was greed--each single procedure on each child was billable to insurance. Multiple procedures increased profits even more. Mancini disregarded the welfare of the child for the welfare of his wallet.

A pediatric dentist with a colorful, kid-friendly and inviting waiting room…drawing the children of Hudson in and then extracting their teeth for no reason, sometimes pulling as many as 11 teeth from one child's mouth during one visit with no medical justification; capping teeth with no medical justification; exposing children to dangerous and numerous x-rays without even covering them with protective lead aprons—sometimes taking the exact same X-ray 6 times, as insurance would pay him for up to 6 X-rays; and failing to use proper amounts of novacaine and hiding it by over-gassing kids with nitrous.

This would be every parent's worst nightmare except no parent would ever, in their worst nightmare, consider that their child's dentist would perform such horrendous acts on their kids.

"We are receiving calls day and night from parents of children who were traumatized by the negligent and harmful treatment of Dr. Mancini, owner of La Petite Dentistry and will be amending the lawsuit shortly to include at least 30 additional families," Hilliard says.

ABOUT HMG http://www.hmglawfirm.com/

Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP (HMG) specializes in mass torts, personal injury, product liability, commercial and business litigation, and wrongful death. For over two decades, Bob Hilliard's firm has been appointed by Judge's in Texas and around the country to lead class actions, including the single largest litigation in US history, GM's ignition switch defect litigation. Bob Hilliard was tried over 100 jury trials and obtained the Largest Verdict in the country in 2012 and the #1 verdict in Texas.

Case: 82-CV-18-2486, Rebecca Viebrock, Lisa Vansomeren vs Andy Mancini, La Petite Dentistry, Inc., Figero Crowns, Inc.

SCHEDULE AN INTERVIEW WITH BOB HILLIARD

Contact Lauren Gomez at 361-960-3146

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hmg-reports-dentist-sued-for-unnecessary-procedures-on-young-patients-300653661.html

SOURCE Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP

Related Links

http://www.hmglawfirm.com

