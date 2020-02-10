HMG: Wal-Mart Sanctioned For Discovery Abuse

Attorneys Rudy Gonzales and Alex Hilliard of the Hilliard Martinez Gonzales Law Firm fought to obtain material and relevant documents from Wal-Mart in pending litigation in Nueces County. However, Wal-Mart deliberately withheld the relevant documents and engaged in an attempt to deny their existence. It was not until the attorneys filed a Motion to Compel Forensic Examination of Wal-Mart's Computers that Wal-Mart finally produced the documents in question.

"Had we not aggressively fought Wal-Mart for documents which we knew must exist, those documents would never have seen the light of day. It took the extraordinary measure of hiring a forensics expert and filing a Motion to Compel Forensic Examination of Wal-Mart's Computers before the relevant documents were "discovered" by Wal-Mart the following day," said attorney Rudy Gonzales.

Attorney Alex Hilliard stated, "Wal-Mart's actions unequivocally demonstrate a well-orchestrated campaign designed to bury evidence in an effort to derail Plaintiffs' carefully designed discovery program. Their "hide-and-seek" tactics illustrate Wal-Mart's pre-meditated attempt to abuse the discovery process by denying the existence of certain crucial and relevant evidence.

"Unfortunately, nefarious conduct is all too common in lawsuits in which Wal-Mart is a party. Wal-Mart has chosen extreme discovery abuse as a litigation strategy. This case is just another example in a rapidly growing list of Wal-Mart's egregious approach to discovery, a pattern that can no longer be ignored."

The case is: Robert Faircloth v. Wal-Mart Stores Texas, LLC, Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust, et. al., case number 4:18-cv-03127, in Nueces County Court at Law No. 4.

About HMG

Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP (HMG) specializes in mass torts, personal injury, product liability, commercial and business litigation, and wrongful death. Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP has been successfully representing clients in the United States and Mexico since 1986. Bob Hilliard obtained the Largest Verdict in the country in 2012 and the #1 verdict in Texas.

SCHEDULE AN INTERVIEW

Contact Lauren Gonzales at 361-960-3146

SOURCE Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP

Related Links

https://www.hmglawfirm.com

