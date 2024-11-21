HMGMA Reveals 2026 IONIQ 9 as Newest Production Vehicle

ELLABELL, Ga., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) announced that its second production vehicle will be the all-electric 2026 IONIQ 9 three-row SUV.

The IONIQ 9 will be the first all-new Hyundai model to be assembled at the Metaplant. In June, Metaplant authorities announced that the first production vehicle would be the 2025 IONIQ 5, an updated version of the award-winning EV.

A pre-production Hyundai IONIQ 9 is photographed at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Ellabell, GA in November 2024. Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America employees watch as a pre-production IONIQ 9 makes its way through General Assembly in Ellabell, GA in November 2024.

"We are thrilled to start building the all-new IONIQ 9 at the Metaplant," said Oscar Kwon, HMGMA CEO. "Every new vehicle we build brings an enhanced level of excitement for our Meta Pros, but to see the expansion of the acclaimed IONIQ lineup being manufactured locally is particularly special. As the only facility to build IONIQ 9s in North America, our Meta Pros will take pride in knowing every time they see the vehicle on the roadway in the U.S. that they took part in it being made."

The IONIQ 9 was revealed today at AutoMobility LA 2024, in Los Angeles, while simultaneously being unveiled by HMGMA at AutoNation Hyundai Savannah. Meta Pros who took part in the assembly of the preproduction vehicle on display were present to share in the excitement.

The three-row all-electric SUV features an expansive, flexible cabin loaded with features including a 12.3-inch panoramic curved touch display and available first- and second-row Relaxation Seats. IONIQ 9 also features an impressive array of standard Advanced Driver Assistant Systems. The 2026 IONIQ 9 is targeting 300+ miles of range for all trims and features a standard NACS port capable of ultra-fast 800V charging -- enough to charge from 10 to 80% in just 24 minutes with a 350-kW DC charger.

2026 IONIQ 9 production starts in Q1, 2025, and the SUV will go on sale in Q2. IONIQ 9 is expected to qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit thanks to U.S. assembly and battery sourcing.

For full details on the 2026 IONIQ 9, please visit https://www.hyundainews.com/en-us/models/hyundai-ioniq_9-2026-ioniq_9

The Metaplant will produce Hyundai, Genesis and Kia electrified vehicles. Additional vehicle models will continue to be announced as the Metaplant ramps up to full production status.

About HMGMA

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) is Hyundai Motor Group's first dedicated Electrified Vehicle mass-production plant located in Bryan County, GA. The new plant boasts a highly connected, automated, and flexible manufacturing system, which organically connects all elements of the EV ecosystem to realize customer value. The Georgia facility will become an intelligent manufacturing plant. All processes of production—order collection, procurement, logistics and production—are optimized utilizing AI and data. The innovative manufacturing system also helps create a human-centered work environment with robots assisting human workers.

About Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group is a global enterprise that has created a value chain based on mobility, steel, and construction, as well as logistics, finance, IT, and service. With about 250,000 employees worldwide, the Group's mobility brands include Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. Armed with creative thinking, cooperative communication, and the will to take on any challenges, we strive to create a better future for all. More information about Hyundai Motor Group, please see: www.hyundaimotorgroup.com

