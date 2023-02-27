HMH and PocketLab Partner to Offer Cloud-Based Interactive Lab Experience to K-8 Science Classrooms in Texas

PocketLab's Online Notebook to be paired with HMH Into Science Texas to provide engaging new opportunities for students throughout core curriculum

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning technology company HMH today announced a new partnership with San Jose-based edtech company PocketLab to offer PocketLab's Online Notebook with HMH Into Science® Texas, K-8. This new combined offering, accessible through Ed, HMH's connected teaching and learning platform, will provide teachers and students with easy-to-use, customizable science activities directly connected to each lesson in HMH Into Science Texas.

Grounded in extensive research with educators, HMH Into Science Texas enables students to explore science phenomenon, allowing students to engage in collaborative investigations that provide meaningful science instruction. Developed specifically for Texas, it comprehensively covers the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) and the English Language Proficiency Standards (ELPS) curriculum standards to ensure that educators can confidently meet required objectives.

"We are delighted to partner with PocketLab to activate engaging, digital explorations of science phenomena in K-8 classrooms using HMH Into Science Texas," said Jim O'Neill, General Manager of Core Solutions at HMH. "For both HMH and PocketLab, this edtech collaboration is about student-centered learning. It's about inspiring but also really empowering students to think and act like scientists."

PocketLab's Online Notebook is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital lab notebook designed for classrooms. The software allows students to collect, visualize, and analyze authentic data anytime, anywhere. This partnership will provide an embedded and dynamic opportunity for student engagement and collaboration, including data collection and progress monitoring and customizable activities.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with HMH to bring PocketLab Notebook, our innovative science education software platform to Texas," said Dave Bakker, CEO of PocketLab. "By combining HMH's world class platform and Notebook, Texas science educators will have state of the art tools and dynamic content that will make a real difference in the lives of young learners."

On April 5, 2023, HMH and PocketLab will unveil more details about the partnership at the 11th Science is Cool (ScIC11) "unconference." The event will offer a full day of free professional development featuring expert speakers sharing their tips and tricks for inspiring students to think critically, be curious and ask questions about the world around them.

To learn more about HMH Into Science Texas and PocketLab, visit hmhco.com/texas.

About HMH

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions, and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com

About PocketLab

PocketLab is a brand of Myriad Sensors, Inc., that was incubated at Stanford University. Focused on bringing innovative software and sensors to the education technology market, PocketLab's mission is to help educators address the critical gap in STEM education outcomes and students to develop vital 21st-century skills. PocketLab brings cutting-edge tools to tens of thousands of schools across the United States and more than 80 countries worldwide. PocketLab is also the creator and host of the world's largest science conference, Science is Cool, which has attracted over 100,000 science teachers from more than 200 countries around the world and offers both free professional development opportunities and access to tools and resources unavailable on any other platform. For more information, visit www.thepocketlab.com.

Media Contact

Katie Marshall

Communications Manager

HMH

[email protected]

SOURCE Houghton Mifflin Harcourt