HMH Appoints Laura Smith as General Manager of Customer Experience

Experienced education leader to help strengthen customer outcomes and support effective implementation for educators and students

BOSTON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning technology company HMH today announced the appointment of Laura Smith as General Manager of Customer Experience. In this key role, Smith will lead HMH's end-to-end customer experience, overseeing professional services, customer success, digital support solutions and technical support to deliver a seamless, high-impact experience across the customer journey.

HMH continues to focus on strengthening customer outcomes and deepening long-term partnerships, bringing together curriculum, assessment, services and connected digital experiences in a more integrated way. The Customer Experience organization plays a critical role in translating these efforts into outcomes for educators and students. From initial implementation through ongoing use in the classroom, Smith's leadership will help strengthen alignment across teams and ensure HMH delivers the support, partnership and execution needed to drive effective teaching and learning.

"Laura is a highly accomplished leader with deep experience building customer-focused organizations," said Matthew Mugo Fields, President of HMH's Integrated Platform Business Unit. "This is a critically important role for HMH, directly impacting how our solutions are implemented and experienced in the classroom. Laura's strategic judgment, operational rigor and customer-centered leadership will help HMH deliver strong outcomes for students and teachers."

Smith brings more than two decades of experience across K–12 education, with a focus on building high-performing teams, developing scalable operations and translating strategy into execution. Most recently, she served as Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of UnboundEd, where she helped grow the organization from startup to a national professional learning provider. In this role, she led core enterprise functions spanning customer success, implementation, sales, marketing and operations, and helped design and deliver scalable customer experiences that support effective implementation and long-term engagement.

"I'm excited to join HMH and its mission to support educators and students," said Smith. "Meaningful customer experiences are built through strong partnerships and consistent execution, and I look forward to working across the organization to strengthen how we serve our customers and ensure educators have the support they need to succeed in the classroom."

Earlier in her career, Smith held senior leadership roles at Amplify, Sesame Workshop and both the New York City and New York State Departments of Education, where she worked on large-scale initiatives spanning curriculum, professional learning, technology and system-wide reform.

Smith earned her MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and her Bachelor of Science in Human Development from Cornell University.

About HMH

HMH is a K-12 learning company that helps educators create growth for every student. Our integrated curriculum, assessment and professional learning solutions use data to paint a full picture of every learner and recommend how to best support their needs. By partnering with educators, we create lasting momentum so that all students can reach their full potential. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

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617-351-5020

SOURCE HMH Education Company