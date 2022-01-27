HMH Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning technology company HMH today announced that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. HMH joins the ranks of over 840 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized by the Human Rights Coalition Foundation with a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index. HMH is committed to fostering a workplace that is safe, harassment-free, and allows individuals to bring their authentic selves to work," said Carlie Dos Santos, Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at HMH. "Today we are more focused than ever on what it means to work at HMH: shared purpose, radical flexibility, personal growth, holistic wellbeing and deeper connections. These qualities underscore our continued focus on cultivating an inclusive community that reflects the diverse demographics and perspectives of our customers and our world."

HMH's diversity, equity and inclusion workplace efforts focus around four key pillars including leadership, talent, culture and business. This includes a focus on attracting, hiring and retaining more diverse talent, nurturing an equitable workplace, and creating opportunities for meaningful conversations about what it means to be inclusive. More than 30% of HMH's workforce currently participates in one of eight employee resource groups, including HMH Pride for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies, that provide support, enhance career development, contribute to personal development, and promote inclusion. As a leading provider of K-12 learning solutions, HMH reaches millions of students and teachers, and is committed to producing culturally responsive curriculum that fosters a holistic understanding of the world and reflects, respects and resonates with the diverse communities it serves.

The CEI rates employers providing crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million abroad. The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also, for the 56% of CEI-rated companies with global operations, are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces globally.

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to HMH for achieving the title of 'best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality' and working to advance inclusion in the workplace."

In 2002, the first year of the CEI, only 13 companies achieved a top-score, demonstrating the incredible impact the CEI has had on the business world over its 20-year life. This year's CEI reflects growth across every measurement category, from the adoption of inclusive non-discrimination policies, to equitable healthcare benefits for transgender employees.

HMH's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned a 100% ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality. Other top companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About HMH

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Nasdaq: HMHC) is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions, and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

