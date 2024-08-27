HMH Introduces Coachly to Empower Educators with On-Demand Instructional Coaching for Back to School

Simple subscription service matches teachers with expert coaches, offering unlimited one-on-one coaching and real-time, personalized support

BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive learning company HMH today announced the launch of HMH Coachly™, an innovative service that provides educators with unlimited access to dedicated instructional coaches. As new school years begin across the country, Coachly is set to change how educators engage with and benefit from professional learning with personalized, on-demand one-on-one support from a highly trained coach. Coaches offer strategies to teachers at all stages in their professional and implementation journey, ensuring their success every step of the way.

With a Coachly subscription, teachers on HMH's connected learning platform, Ed, have unlimited access to an expert certified instructional coach who brings relevant subject area and classroom experience. Teachers work with the same coach throughout the year, building on their relationship through self-scheduled coaching sessions and direct messaging accessed through their teaching platform for the real-time, dedicated support they need, when they need it. This helps districts develop a unified teaching culture rooted in research-based best practices with support for program implementation and year-round teaching strategies, tailored to each educator's needs. Flexibility with Coachly also extends to optional in-person coaching days with instructional coaches who work with educators both one-on-one and as a team.

"To create growth for every student, we first must set every educator up for success," said Amy Dunkin, General Manager, Services, at HMH. "For years, coaching was seen as necessary for learning new skills, often with long days of instruction a few times a year. Coaching has always been an integral part of effective teaching, and we know one-on-one support is crucial. With Coachly, districts now have the resources to scale the best methods of coaching and provide every teacher with year-round support from a coach who gets to know them as they work through challenges and celebrate successes together. This allows us to be true partners to every educator and, in turn, elevate the potential of every learner."

Savannah-Chatham County Public School System in Georgia recently invested in Coachly for one-on-one coaching for every ELA teacher across their 54 schools this back-to-school season. This decision was made alongside an HMH ELA adoption aimed to unify teaching and learning in the district.

Andrea Burkiett, Director of Elementary Curriculum at Savannah-Chatham, emphasized the importance of equipping educators with consistent and reliable professional learning and resources:

"We have made a significant investment to ensure every teacher gets high-quality resources and the same access to support, with systems and structures that empower them to achieve success. Our goal is to improve literacy outcomes across the board, and Coachly offers the kind of personalized and ongoing professional learning that can make a difference in our classrooms."

One-on-one professional coaching is a proven-effective method for building confidence in educators, giving them a supportive partner that understands their unique needs. Coachly's personalized coaching sessions allow teachers to receive targeted support from a thoughtfully matched coach—paired based on factors like grade, discipline, and area of expertise—in the same place as their curriculum. Every teacher engages with research-based, high-impact teaching strategies, systematically working towards clearly defined goals. This level of support builds a relationship between coach and teacher, addressing specific challenges and ensuring each teacher can develop their skills and strategies in a way that directly impacts their classroom effectiveness.

At a leadership level, administrators can stay informed about their teachers' coaching efforts through Coachly Reports on the Ed platform. These reports allow leaders to view teachers' usage and coaching topics, enabling them to better support as they work towards their professional goals.

For more information about HMH Coachly visit https://www.hmhco.com/programs/coachly

About HMH

HMH is an adaptive learning company that helps educators create growth for every student. Our integrated curriculum, assessment and professional learning solutions use data to paint a full picture of every learner and recommend how to best support their needs. By partnering with educators, we create lasting momentum so that all students can reach their full potential. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

