HMH Launches New Generative AI-Powered Classroom Engagement Tool to Support Whole Class Instruction

Response summarization tool empowers teachers to instantly assess student understanding, adapt instruction in real time

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive learning company HMH today announced HMH Classcraft's ™ AI Summarization tool, which allows teachers to quickly understand student comprehension and adapt instruction in the moment. This innovative tool, powered by generative AI, analyzes open text responses from students working in small groups or individually and provides educators with a quick and insightful summary of how the class is doing, followed by helpful feedback recommendations.

This new functionality makes it easier for educators to use proven instructional strategies like "turn and talk," a common teaching method where peers discuss relevant classroom content with one another. Classcraft allows students to submit written comments during turn and talk conversations, which are then intelligently summarized by the GenAI and shared with the educator.

Although teachers are adept at reading the faces and body language of their students, it can be difficult to gauge understanding in real-time when 15 pairs of students are having conversations simultaneously. With Classcraft's summarization functionality, teachers have a window into peer-to-peer discussions that would otherwise not be possible.

For instance, as students discuss natural wonders of the world and submit their observations, the tool might summarize comments into a few succinct bullets:

"Students displayed creativity and personal engagement with the topic, showing varied interest in Earth's natural wonders through imaginative comparisons and personal anecdotes"

"They understood the uniqueness and excitement of natural wonders, appreciating their physical characteristics and the rare phenomena they represent"

"Some students struggled to grasp the broader significance of why these places are considered wonders, focusing instead on personal or less scientifically relevant aspects, like comparing wonders to their backyards or questioning the global rarity of phenomena"

These helpful summaries enable educators to quickly identify key themes and concepts from student conversations, improving their ability to provide personalized, effective support in real time and increasing student engagement during whole class instruction.

"At HMH, we are listening to educators, and we know where the pain points lie with whole-class instruction. We are committed to offering tools that address the most pressing challenges for educators," said Shawn Young, SVP of Product Management and Strategy at HMH. "We know saving them time and helping them engage students is key. Classcraft's new GenAI-powered summarization tool does both."

The development of the AI Summarization tool combines best-in-class AI models, pedagogical expertise, and feedback from teachers to improve the day-to-day teaching and learning experience.

Classcraft facilitates immersive and dynamic learning experiences that help educators deliver engaging, standards-aligned, high-impact and responsive instruction in real time. Districts and schools across the US have been using Classcraft, and now the AI Summarization tool, and have reported initial successes and great potential. Classcraft will be releasing exciting new features and functionality throughout the school year. Learn more about Classcraft here.

