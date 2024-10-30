HMH Launches Performance Suite: A Unified Solution for Curriculum, Assessment and Professional Development

First and only solution that gives every teacher a personal planning assistant to support data-driven whole-class instruction

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive learning company HMH today announced HMH Performance Suite–a first-of-its-kind teaching and learning solution that integrates assessment, Tier 1 curriculum and instruction to harmonize K-12 classroom teaching practices on a single platform. The launch of Performance Suite signals a major milestone in the integration of HMH's high-quality instructional materials and NWEA's leading assessments.

Performance Suite provides robust day-to-day support for educators across the entire instructional cycle, encompassing planning, teaching, assessment, analysis and professional learning features within a streamlined, user-friendly interface.

The current edtech ecosystem frequently calls upon educators to leverage multiple disparate solutions to accommodate their daily workflow. Performance Suite is built to bridge these gaps and facilitate meaningful and immediately actionable connections between assessment data and curriculum delivery.

"At HMH, we feel we have a responsibility to teachers and students—our solutions must make things easier for them. We believe the right classroom innovations open space for deeper relationships between teachers and students," said Jim O'Neill, General Manager, Core Solutions at HMH. "Performance Suite is designed to simplify the overload of tech tools educators encounter each day so they can focus on the art of teaching and create growth for every student."

Currently in use by early adopter districts, Performance Suite will become available for broader implementation in back-to-school 2025. It includes NWEA's advanced learning science and assessment offerings, interactive teaching experiences for HMH's ELA and Math curricula, job-embedded coaching, and building and district-level support for administrators.

Liberty Elementary School in Tulare, Calif. began using Performance Suite this fall with HMH's Into Math curriculum. "We made the decision to choose HMH's Performance Suite to provide our teachers with a holistic teaching solution that brings together critical insights and instructional resources in an intuitive and impactful way," said Lisa Nelson, Learning Director at Liberty Elementary School.

HMH Performance Suite equips teachers with the tools needed to deliver engaging and effective Tier 1 instruction at every stage of the instructional cycle to create an environment of overall growth. This includes:

HMH's high-quality instructional materials , which are built upon years of research to be engaging, relevant, efficacious and aligned with the latest educational standards. With ready-to-teach lessons and a real-time planning assistant, Performance Suite facilitates differentiated instruction.

, which are built upon years of research to be engaging, relevant, efficacious and aligned with the latest educational standards. With ready-to-teach lessons and a real-time planning assistant, Performance Suite facilitates differentiated instruction. Integrated, valid and reliable assessment data, including NWEA's MAP Growth to provide a holistic view of student performance. Performance Suite pulls from a wide spectrum of rich data points, including daily quick checks, formative program assessments and summative assessments to give educators actionable, real-time data to inform instruction.

including NWEA's MAP Growth to provide a holistic view of student performance. Performance Suite pulls from a wide spectrum of rich data points, including daily quick checks, formative program assessments and summative assessments to give educators actionable, real-time data to inform instruction. Every teacher using Performance Suite receives personalized support from a dedicated instructional coach, ensuring they have the resources and pedagogical strategies needed to succeed. Sustained professional learning is accessible via HMH Coachly from the educator's dashboard.

HMH Performance Suite is available for HMH Into Reading, HMH Into Literature, and HMH Into Math and includes Classcraft, a classroom management tool that facilitates immersive and dynamic learning experiences that help educators deliver engaging, standards-aligned, high-impact and responsive instruction in real time. For more information, visit https://www.hmhco.com/programs/hmh-performance-suite.

About HMH

HMH is an adaptive learning company that helps educators create growth for every student. Our integrated curriculum, assessment and professional learning solutions use data to paint a full picture of every learner and recommend how to best support their needs. By partnering with educators, we create lasting momentum so that all students can reach their full potential. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

