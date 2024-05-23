HMH Solutions Win in Three 2024 CODiE Award Categories

Leading Edtech Association Recognizes HMH's Innovative Integrated Solutions Writable and Waggle

BOSTON, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning technology company HMH today announced that its integrated supplemental solutions Writable and Waggle have been recognized in this year's prestigious CODiE Awards. Presented by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the CODiE Awards recognize excellence and innovation in the technology sector.

"At HMH we are more focused than ever on simplifying educators' lives and enabling student growth," said Jack Lynch, President and CEO, HMH. "This recognition from the SIIA community emphasizes the value in creating transformative solutions that prioritize human connection and community by extending teachers' capabilities. We are honored to be included among this year's winners."

This year's CODiE winners include:

Writable for "Best AI Implementation in Ed Tech" and "Best Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution for Grade 9 – 12" Writable scaffolds daily student learning and builds lifelong writing and reading skills for students in grades 3-12. The solution includes a comprehensive suite of AI tools for educators and students. Teachers can increase their impact and save time on lesson prep and feedback through AI-suggested comments and scores.





scaffolds daily student learning and builds lifelong writing and reading skills for students in grades 3-12. The solution includes a comprehensive suite of AI tools for educators and students. Teachers can increase their impact and save time on lesson prep and feedback through AI-suggested comments and scores. Waggle for "Best Gamification in Learning" Waggle is a smart and engaging gamified learning solution for grades K-8 ELA and Math that goes beyond adaptive learning to provide personalized practice and instruction to support skills diversity for in-class centers or independent practice. Students engage in rich multimedia experiences and encounter a wide variety of item types that keep them motivated to continue learning.

Since 1986, the SIIA CODiE Awards have honored thousands of software, education, information and media products, leaders and teams for achieving excellence. Over the years, the CODiE Awards have built a strong reputation as the leading peer-recognized program in the business and edtech industries. The complete list of finalists is available at https://siia.net/codie/2024-codie-education-technology-winners/

About HMH

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions, and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities.

