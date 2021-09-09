HMH Supports Educators Heading Back-to-School Nationwide with Major Platform Enhancements that Support Learning Recovery

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning technology company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt today announced major enhancements to its connected teaching and learning platform, Ed® and to the HMH Growth Measure, its embedded, evidence-based assessment system. This next step in the evolution of HMH's platform and built-in assessment functionality will create even more seamless integration across district and school edtech ecosystems, underscoring HMH's commitment to supporting educators in COVID learning recovery and improving outcomes for all learners.

Combining the best of technology, content, and instruction, the newly-improved Ed provides a personalized user experience with HMH's robust suite of programs. The new interface streamlines access to HMH solutions for both teachers and students with features and improvements like easier content discovery, enhanced lesson planning and rostering tools, and updates to the Teacher's Corner professional learning content hub. HMH Go, the free mobile app, will continue to make it possible for students to complete exercises offline and sync-up the next time they're connected.

Also part of this back-to-school refresh are programs newly available on Ed this fall, including HMH intervention program English 3D, which supports mastery of academic language for multilingual learners, an important focus for learning recovery. HMH's adaptive practice program Waggle will include a new K-2 student experience for ELA and Math, providing the youngest learners with new opportunities to polish their foundational skills. Enhancements to Amira Learning, the award-winning AI-based reading tutor, will offer Spanish language support and expanded grade levels.

"We know the pandemic has widened the range of student achievement levels in one classroom, making it even more challenging for teachers to differentiate instruction and support their learners at various points on the learning continuum," said Greg Collins, SVP of Platform at HMH. "By streamlining the user experience on Ed and introducing enhanced precision in assessment through the HMH Growth Measure, educators will be equipped with powerful data to make instructional decisions and an elegant user experience."

New HMH Growth Measure features will enable increased precision for educators assessing where students are at the beginning of the new school year and throughout following months, including a new grade level equivalency indicator. Educators will be able to use this data to hone instruction, create groups, tailor assignments, and drive automated placement in HMH's adaptive supplemental and intervention solutions. Leveraging data from the HMH Growth Measure, the Growth Report will now provide benchmark data at both the whole-class and individual-student levels, including an at-a-glance view that helps quickly identify the most at-risk students.

"The HMH Student Growth Measure is more than just another assessment," said Maureen Ruether, Secondary Curriculum Coordinator for Springboro Schools. "With 25 years in education, it is refreshing to come across an ever-evolving tool that demystifies data collection for teachers. The feedback we are now able to provide parents and, more importantly, students is critical in meeting our achievement goals."

To learn more, visit hmhco.com/connected.

