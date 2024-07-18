HMH Unveils Bold New Brand, Reflecting Commitment to Advancing Growth for Every Student

HMH powers dynamic learning with solutions built for today's K-12 classrooms

BOSTON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive learning company HMH today announced a refreshed brand that reflects its commitment to accelerating dynamic learning and helping educators create growth for every student.

This refresh marks a significant milestone in HMH's evolution, underscoring its promise to integrate the best of technology with the best of in-class instruction to support student success. This is represented by a new visual identity and streamlined name — HMH.

"Just as there isn't one kind of student, there isn't a one-size-fits-all approach to education. Educators need an intuitive digital ecosystem that helps drive momentum, growth and continuous learning for every student," said Jack Lynch, HMH CEO. "Everything we do at HMH is in service of creating thriving classrooms built on meaningful student-teacher relationships." Read more from Lynch here.

HMH makes dynamic classrooms possible with the only end-to-end platform offering integrated curriculum, assessment and professional learning solutions that use data to paint a full picture of each learner and identify options to support them; they constantly flex and adapt to meet the holistic needs of all K-12 classrooms.

"To create a leading brand, one must be a driver of both connection and progress. Building upon our trusted reputation, we are evolving our brand to better reflect who we are today and who we are becoming," said Greg Daniel, HMH CMO. "As a forward-thinking adaptive learning company, HMH has the resources and insights to power dynamic learning and accelerate progress for every student." Read more from Daniel here.

Learn more about HMH's vision for K-12 classrooms here.

HMH is an adaptive learning company that helps educators create growth for every student. Our integrated curriculum, assessment and professional learning solutions use data to paint a full picture of every learner and recommend how to best support their needs. By partnering with educators, we create lasting momentum so that all students can reach their full potential. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

