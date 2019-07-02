HMHB.org Announces Website Redesign

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HMHB is proud to unveil a brand new look for their website! For years, this company has worked to prepare their readers for the challenges of parenting. Now, the information they have so carefully compiled is even more easily accessible!

The site's new theme is clean and functional, with a simple white background and pink and blue accent fonts. Moreover, the various sections of the blog are all easy to find since the content is divided into articles about pregnancy, babies, parenthood, and food. In addition to those general categories, they have also added many useful buying guides.

However, despite the many changes HMHB.org has implemented, the company's main objective remains the same. Even though their headquarters are in Lakeview, California — they strive to help moms, dads, and babies everywhere stay happy and healthy. With that in mind, the founder of HMHB.org, Nina Julia, took it upon herself to educate future parents. After all, she herself decided to create the site only after the birth of her second child. And aside from having that hands-on experience with children, she is also a Master of Science in Early Childhood Education.

As the Chief Editor of HMHB.org, "Nina writes, curates, and edits insights on the topic of pregnancy, fertility, and parenting. Her goal is to share the knowledge she's accumulated over the years while raising her two young children."

You can view HMHB.org's latest in-depth pieces at the following URLs:

https://www.hmhb.org/cbd-gummies-for-kids/

https://www.hmhb.org/cbd-oil-for-anxiety/

https://www.hmhb.org/cbd-oil-for-kids/

https://www.hmhb.org/best-crib-mattresses/

https://www.hmhb.org/best-infant-car-seats/

https://www.hmhb.org/cbd-oil-for-sleep/

https://www.hmhb.org/cbd-oil-for-pain/

From simple diaper size guides and due date calculators to product recommendations, HMHB has your back. Parents who want to know what the best crib mattresses, car seats, and laundry detergents for kids' clothes are will have the knowledge of the whole HMHB staff at their disposal.

Even the Senior Editor of the site, Livvy Ashton, contributes by sharing "her knowledge on pre and postnatal care, breastfeeding, and early parenthood." As a registered nurse and midwife, Livvy is uniquely qualified to educate parents about their options.

Now is the perfect time to dive into the Healthy Moms Healthy Babies archive. After all — the number of articles can only go up from here!

If you want to check out the newly revamped website, visit https://www.hmhb.org/ .

CONTACT:

Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies

5437 South St #86450

Lakewood, CA 90712

info@hmhb.org

SOURCE HMHB.org

Related Links

https://www.hmhb.org

