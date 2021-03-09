HMI Boosts Capabilities With Laser Cutting System

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HMI Industrial Contractors, the leading industrial contractor in the West since 1991, today announced the addition of an advanced High-Power Laser cutting system to their fabrication shop. The Bodor P4020 6kw MAX Laser cuts 40 to 50 times faster than a water jet cutting solution on .25" steel plate. The resulting reduction in production time enables HMI to provide a lower cost to their customers.

"We're always excited to improve the value of the services we offer our customers," said Ruth Gilman, President and CEO, HMI. "Our new Laser lets us provide a new standard in efficiency and greatly improved turnaround times."

With a dedicated in-house operator and a staff CAD designer, HMI is capable of taking a customer's sketch and quickly turning it into a product, in many cases providing same day service. In initial tests, the cut time on a sample plate took approximately 32 minutes using the existing water jet solution. Making the same cut with the Laser system took one minute and 45 seconds.

"We at Bodor are very excited to partner with HMI, a well-known Industrial Fabricator and Contractor," said Zhu Wei, Southwest Regional Sales Manager, Bodor USA. "We look forward to their success with our flagship P-Series High Power Laser. Their success will also be our success!"

With a bed four meters by two meters (approximately 13 feet by 6.5 feet), standard sheets of material are easily loaded into the new Laser system, allowing quick, customized cuts on a wide variety of materials and thicknesses.

.25" Steel with Shop Air: 230-260 inches per minute

.25" Stainless with Shop Air: 250-270 inches per minute

.120" Aluminum with Shop Air: 350-400 inches per minute

HMI Industrial worked closely with XOVR CNC, the Bodor dealer in California. The advice and assistance of XOVR's President, Chris Miano, was invaluable in putting the deal together.

"We look forward to seeing HMI Industrial push this machine to its limits," said Chris Miano, President, XOVR Inc. "It's no secret that as diverse as HMI's capabilities are, the flexibility of the Bodor 6kw Laser will allow them to react to their customers' needs even faster, with enhanced quality. We appreciate their business and are excited to see their growth continue even stronger."

About HMI Industrial Contractors, Inc.

HMI Industrial Contractors, Inc. is one of California's leading industrial Millwright contractors, with extensive experience in the production, processing, and packaging industry. We are a woman-owned company that takes pride in our outstanding customer satisfaction rate, on-time delivery, and quality workmanship. Established in 1991, HMI's superintendents each have over 30 years of industry experience, earning us a reputation for integrity, excellence and safety. We are ready to assist your team in accomplishing your goals. Learn more at www.hmiindustrial.com or follow HMI on LinkedIn.

