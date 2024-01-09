HMI Establishes a New Entity in the US to Serve Worldwide Customers

HMI

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HMI, a leading provider of advanced analog and power management technologies, today announced a significant milestone as we proudly introduce HMI, a fabless company poised to revolutionize the way we enable intelligent systems committed to providing customers with a full range of analog IC products.

Led by a team of industry veterans, HMI is a leader in battery charger and safety protection solutions, along with ultra-low power and fast transient response DC-DC converters. HMI patented analog IP allows for the smallest solution size to reduce end equipment board size and cost.

Key highlights from HMI include:

Automotive: Our diverse range of automotive offerings includes DC-DC converters, LDOs, and Intelligent Power Switches tailored for applications such as infotainment systems, instrument clusters, ADAS, and body electronics.

Cloud Computing & Storage: Our products for cloud and computing include high-performance DC-DC converters, e-fuse/hot-swap solutions, and protection mechanisms that are designed to improve system efficiency, strengthen system reliability, and reduce overall system costs.

Internet of Things (IoT): Our extensive selection of products in DC-DC converters, lithium-battery chargers, USB interfaces, and protection solutions are utilized in a diverse range of devices including smartphones, tablet PCs, laptops, wearables, portable electronics, as well as various everyday IoT electronics.

Mobility: Our extensive range of DC-DC converters, battery chargers, and USB port protection switches provide exceptional power management performance, distinctive features, and versatile design flexibility options. Additionally, our advanced autofocus ICs and anti-shake technology (optical imaging stabilization) ICs for smartphones, video, and imaging devices, bring a clearer camera experience and photographic imagery.

"We are thrilled and excited to introduce HMI to analog customers worldwide. Our vision is to provide a greener and ubiquitous power for a better life while delivering market-leading analog and power management IC solutions," stated David Nam, CEO of HMI.

About HMI

HMI specializes in cutting-edge advanced analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, providing ultra-fast battery charging, robust safety protection solutions, and high-efficiency power DC-DC converters across diverse sectors such as mobile, IoT, automotive, and industrial applications. Explore further at www.hmisemi.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Jae Park
jpark@hmisemi.com

