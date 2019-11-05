HMI Leader Interlink Electronics Makes Sense of the Future

CAMARILLO, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading multinational human machine interface (HMI) and printed electronics innovator, manufacturer, and trusted technical advisor Interlink Electronics (OTC: LINK) announces today the launch of its next generation of rugged sensors and solutions—the FSR X™, FSR UX™, and VersaPad Plus™.

The FSR X and FSR UX are the newest models in Interlink's line of Force Sensing Resistors® (FSR)—technology that the company pioneered nearly 35 years ago—and offer greater precision, enhanced stability, and easy integration. The new devices feature vastly improved dynamic sensing ranges that extend to 50 N for the X and 150 N for the UX. Unlike alternative pressure-sensing technologies, FSRs are well suited for rough and rugged applications in which the device must remain operable after exposure to harsh conditions like extreme temperatures, water, dirt, and grime. Whether used alone, in combination, or as part of a sensor fusion system, the new additions to Interlink's catalog will allow designers and engineers greater freedom to implement their visions.

The VersaPad Plus is the latest and largest incarnation of the ultra-tough, all-weather VersaPad, the touchpad of choice for the world's top rugged laptop producers. With a more significant active surface area, the pad lets users mouse with greater precision and gives them additional room to perform the device's newly supported multi-touch gestures. Still, even with the larger surface area, the device retains its ultrathin profile. Unlike conventional capacitive touchpads, the VersaPad Plus is pressure based, so users can interact with it using direct touch, gloved fingers, a stylus, or even an improvised tool like the end of a pen.

Interlink's extensive range of standard sensing products represents only a fraction of its full-service capabilities. The company's team of skilled engineers will customize complete, scalable solutions for clients to meet their needs and challenges across a vast, ever-expanding range of industries, from robotics and medicine to rugged computing and the Internet of Things (IoT). By leveraging its strengths in multi-disciplinary in-house competencies—including materials science, hardware engineering, software and firmware engineering, sensor fusion platforms, and manufacturing—the company can control the production of its devices from design to delivery.

"Our global R&D, product development, and engineering teams are committed to the relentless pursuit of HMI leadership through technological advancement and product innovation," says Dr. Albert Lu, CTO of Interlink Electronics. "With the addition of our latest human machine interface technology solutions, we are well positioned to expand our serviceable markets and capture emerging opportunities."

According to an analysis by Market Research Future, the global sensors market was valued at $139.9 billion in 2017 and is projected to increase to $222.67 billion by 2023—expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 8.37 percent. Interlink is poised to take advantage of this rapid expansion by ramping up its capabilities and international visibility, recently relocating its headquarters in Camarillo, Calif., and strengthening its global teams. To maintain market leadership, the company will continue to invest in R&D and bring more new products to the market. An active member of the LoRa Alliance—which promotes the adoption and implementation of a standardized long-range, low-power IoT networking protocol—Interlink also sees massive potential for applications of its sensing technologies in the IoT.

"For decades, we have stood at the forefront of the printed electronics and HMI markets," says Steven N. Bronson, President and CEO of Interlink Electronics, "and now we are looking toward a future where people will be relying on our sensors more than ever before thanks in large part to the rise of the IoT. It's inspiring to help lead the market sector during this disruptive paradigm shift."

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted advisor and technology partner in the advancing world of touch sensor and human machine interface (HMI) technologies. Interlink Electronics has led the printed electronics industry in its commercialization of the patented Force Sensing Resistor technology. For nearly 35 years, Interlink Electronics' solutions have focused on handheld user input, menu navigation, cursor control, and other intuitive interface technologies for the world's top electronics manufacturers. Interlink Electronics has a proven track record of supplying human-machine interface solutions for mission-critical applications in a wide range of markets, including, but not limited to, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical devices. Interlink Electronics serves a world-class customer-base from its corporate headquarters in Camarillo, Calif., and offices in Singapore, the UK, China, Hong Kong, and Japan.

For more information, visit InterlinkElectronics.com

