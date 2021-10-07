HMNC Brain Health to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13th

MUNICH, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HMNC Brain Health ("HMNC" or the "company"), a clinical stage biopharma company pioneering the development of personalized therapies powered by predictive companion diagnostics, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Benedikt von Braunmühl and Head of Operations, Dr. Maximilian Döbler, will participate in the KCSA Psychedelics Investor Conference to be held at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 13-14, 2021.

Management will present live on Wednesday, October 13th at 11:00 a.m. ET. Register to attend here .

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with HMNC's management team, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected] .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Learn more about VIC and its events at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About HMNC Brain Health

HMNC Brain Health (HMNC Holding GmbH) is a biotech company pioneering in developing personalized therapies powered by predictive companion diagnostics, leading to far shorter treatments and higher remission. The company develops a unique pipeline for targeting both major depressive disorder (MDD) and treatment-resistant depression (TRD). HMNC Brain Health is located at one of the leading European biotech hubs in Munich and backed by renowned family offices. The company now enters the next stage of its development with a large-scale licensing and fundraising agenda.

For further information on HMNC, please visit our website .

