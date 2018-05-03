HMP and NCQA Launch Health Care Quality Congress

The new Congress will take place October 5-7 in Dallas, Texas. Designed to bring together thought leaders from across the health care landscape, the Congress will spotlight best practices and innovative approaches to quality improvement, including how to collect and leverage HEDIS (Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set) measures to evaluate and improve population health outcomes. In addition to presentations from those driving improvements, subject matter experts from NCQA will explore in depth the annual HEDIS measures update, as well as clarify new or challenging health plan standards.

The Congress is ideal for health plan and health management professionals, government agencies, ACO/CINs, physician practices, consultants, and others involved in reporting, analysis, interpretation and measurement of NCQA's Health Plan Accreditation Standards and HEDIS® measures. HEDIS is used by more than 90 percent of health plans in the U.S. to measure and improve quality of care and services. HEDIS data also help employers and consumers reliably compare the performance of health plans in order to select the best plan for their needs.

"We are pleased to collaborate once again with NCQA," said Randy Robbin, president, NACCME, the medical education subsidiary of HMP. "The new Health Care Quality Congress is designed to be interactive and address the unique needs of health plan and other population health professionals. Led by expert faculty directly involved with NCQA HEDIS measure development and accreditation standards, the program will present updates to the measures, address significant clarifications, offer complex case examples, and include discussion of areas of interest as identified by attendees that directly intersect with health plan accreditation."

The new meeting represents the second educational offering developed by the two organizations. The Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) Congress, launched in 2015, is an annual gathering for primary care practices and other professionals involved in NCQA's PCMH Recognition program, the most widely adopted PCMH evaluation program in the country. The three-day program focuses on best practices that improve the patient experience, enhance care quality and coordination, and reduce health care costs.

"The expanded partnership with HMP will give NCQA the ability to deliver even greater value to those working hard to improve the health of their patients and members," said Lisa Slattery, vice president, accreditation and recognition operations, NCQA. "This new Congress will provide the often-requested live interaction with our NCQA experts, clarifying the most current information on HEDIS measures and NCQA Accreditation standards. In addition, there will be ample opportunities for meaningful peer-to-peer sharing of best practices, challenges, and collaborations. As we have witnessed with PCMH Congress, HMP's strengths in educational program development, marketing, and meeting management will ensure an excellent educational experience for our attendees as they continuously work to raise the bar on health care quality."

Registration for the Health Care Quality Congress is now open. To learn more, visit healthcarequalitycongress.com.

About HMP

HMP is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical—and is a multichannel leader in healthcare events and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include Consultant360, the year-round, award-winning platform relied upon by primary care providers and other specialists; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

